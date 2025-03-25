AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:36 p.m. EDT

There’s no easy answers for slowing down rising level of pitching injuries at all levels of baseball

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Figuring out a cause for the skyrocketing number of arm injuries among pitchers is easy. Finding a solution could prove much more challenging. Major League Baseball issued a 62-page report in December that showed how the focus on throwing with increased velocity and using maximum effort on every pitch was a likely cause for the skyrocketing number of arm injuries. The study provided numerical data backing a thesis already supported by conventional wisdom.

USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Southern California wants to win its first women’s national championship in 41 years, the Trojans will have to find a way to get it done without star guard JuJu Watkins. She was lost to a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter of USC’s 96-59 win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Now the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16. They have a deep and talented roster that will be called upon to contribute in Watkins’ absence. Three of USC’s freshmen scored in double figures against the Bulldogs. Graduate transfer Kiki Iriafen scored 36 points and had eight rebounds.

Chalk talk: Star power, top teams and No. 5 seeds headline the women’s March Madness Sweet 16

There is plenty of star power left in women’s March Madness with Paige Bueckers, Hannah Hidalgo and Lauren Betts still playing even if JuJu Watkins won’t be. Watkins hurt her right knee in the first quarter of Southern California’s win over Mississippi State. The school announced later that she was out for the rest of the tournament. While the stars are shining on the game’s biggest stage, the smaller schools are not. There weren’t any major upsets or Cinderella stories heading into the second week of the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams, no women’s team seeded 11th or lower advanced out the first round.

It’s a turnaround year like none other for the Pistons, and the best may still be yet to come

The Detroit Pistons lost 28 consecutive games last season. Those days are long gone. A year later they’re 40-32 and on the brink of clinching a winning record. They’re assured of no worse than a play-in tournament berth and control their own destiny for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They’ve increased their win total by 26 games over last season, already the biggest one-year turnaround in franchise history. They are ahead of schedule. And they are one of the best surprises in the NBA this season.

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted again at second trial of financial wrongdoing at FIFA

MUTTENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have won again in court and now lead 2-0 in trial verdicts against Swiss federal prosecutors. The former FIFA president and former UEFA president were acquitted for a second time on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation of more than $2 million of FIFA money in 2011. The 89-year-old Blatter gave little reaction listening to the verdict of three cantonal (state) judges acting as a federal criminal appeals court. Swiss prosecutors had challenged a first acquittal in July 2022 and asked for suspended sentences of 20 months. Blatter’s and Platini’s latest win came 9½ years since the Swiss federal investigation was revealed, kicking off events that ended the careers of soccer’s most powerful men.

Testing begins at Cortina’s controversial Olympic sliding track for bobsled, luge and skeleton

ROME (AP) — Tests are underway at Cortina’s controversial Olympic sliding track. Italian skeleton competitor Mattia Gaspari was the first athlete to go down the track to be used for next year’s Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Then Olympic bronze medalist Dominik Fischnaller went down on his luge before Simone Bertazzo and Eric Fantazzini made a two-man bobsled run. The government agency in charge of rebuilding the century-old sliding center in Cortina d’Ampezzo reports positive results for the test runs. Officials from the international federations and the International Olympic Committee will determine whether to bestow preliminary certification for the track.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor was wrestling with his 3-point shot before March Madness. Now he can’t miss

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor has made 13 of 16 3-pointers through two games of the NCAA Tournament. The junior has hit at least six 3s in each of the past three games going back to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game. Proctor’s outside shooting has boosted an offense already humming at elite efficiency entering the Sweet 16. It comes after he had made 6 of 29 3-pointers in seven games before the ACC final. Duke is the top seed in the East Region. The Blue Devils next play Arizona on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Women’s NCAA Tournament not ready for expansion from competitive or financial standpoint

The women’s NCAA Tournament features 68 teams and there’s really no room for anymore to join. But if the men’s field was expanded as has been suggested, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the women would follow suit. While it’s questionable whether the men’s tournament is ready for expansion, it seems clear that women’s March Madness is definitely not. The tournament isn’t ready from a competitive or a financial standpoint. There have only been two first-round upsets on the men’s side and only one top-seeded women’s team has ever lost to a 16 seed. In this year’s women’s tourney, there was a near record number of first-round blowouts and noncompetitive games. Six teams scored over 100 points in the opening two days and there were a handful of 50-point games.

No hard feelings, Warriors star Jimmy Butler says, as he prepares for his first game back in Miami

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler has been through these first-game-back matchups against former teams before. He got a standing ovation and a tribute video at Chicago in 2018. He got jeered in Minnesota in 2019. He got downright booed in his return to Philadelphia later that year. Next up: His return to Miami on Tuesday. And it’s fair to expect a little of everything. There will be a tribute video from the Heat, which is not uncommon for returning players who were All-Stars for the franchise. There will be some cheering. There will be plenty of booing.

Paige Bueckers eyeing a national title after playing at Gampel Pavilion for the final time

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — After the game was over, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to the court with a microphone in her hand. It was a similar scene a year ago, when she announced she was coming back to play for the Huskies one last time. This time, it was her chance to thank the fans who supported her during her five seasons at UConn following her final home game at Gampel Pavilion. They had a lot to celebrate, too. Bueckers had just matched her career high with 34 points in a 91-57 victory over South Dakota State that moved the Huskies into their 31st consecutive Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

