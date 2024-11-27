AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:35 p.m. EST

Daniel Jones is signing with the Vikings after his release from the Giants, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been finalized. Jones will join Minnesota’s practice squad less than a week after the Giants released the former No. 6 overall draft pick. Sam Darnold has helped the Vikings start 9-2. Jones joins Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien in Minnesota’s quarterback room. Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August and a second procedure on his knee earlier this month.

Blake Snell and Dodgers agree to $182 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

Blake Snell has agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform.

SEC losses are big gains for SMU and Indiana in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Southeastern Conference’s losses were almost everyone else’s gain in the College Football Playoff rankings, with SMU nudging its way into the top 12 and Indiana staying in the mix at No. 10 despite a lopsided loss of its own. The latest 12-team bracket placed undefeated Oregon on top for the fourth straight week. It did not include Alabama or Mississippi of the SEC, both of which suffered their third losses of the season last week. That helped place SMU in the ninth spot, joining No. 6 Miami to give the Atlantic Coast Conference two teams in the 12-team bracket.

Thanksgiving Weekend Sports Guide: Your roadmap to NFL matchups, with other games, times and odds

The long sports-filled Thanksgiving weekend is a time when many Americans enjoy gathering with friends and family for good food, good company and hopefully not too much political conversation. Also on the menu — all the NFL and college sports you can handle. Here is a roadmap to one of the biggest sports weekends of the year, with a look at marquee games over the holiday and how to watch.

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley prepare for earliest matchup ever between 1,300-yard running backs

Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry combined for 395 yards rushing on back-to-back nights at SoFi Stadium as the dynamic playmakers keep proving that investing in running backs can pay off in the right situation. Next, they will play on the same field at the same time when Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Henry and the Baltimore Ravens in the first matchup ever between two 1,300-yard runners in Week 13 or earlier. Before this year, no player had rushed for at least 1,300 yards and 10 TDs in the first 12 weeks of the season since Shaun Alexander in 2005 as teams moved away from bell-cow backs and diminished the importance of the position.

Rodgers says he’s undecided about playing next season, but Jets are his ‘first option’ if he returns

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether he wants to play football next season. And if he does return, he said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he prefers it to be with the New York Jets. The star quarterback, who turns 41 next Monday, denied a recent report that he wants to keep playing next year but not with the Jets. He said he needs to see how he feels physically and where the Jets stand with a new general manager and coach. He added that the Jets will also have to want him playing for them. That will all factor into his decision.

Court rejects request to sideline San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that allows a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member to play in the Mountain West Conference tournament after complaints said she should be ineligible on grounds that she’s transgender. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Magistrate in Denver was correct in allowing her to play. The magistrate and the appeals court said the players and others who sued should have filed their complaint earlier, rather than waiting until less than two weeks before the tournament was to begin to seek an emergency injunction.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson ejected for kicking Duke’s Maliq Brown in the head

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 11 Duke for kicking the Blue Devils’ Maliq Brown in the head. Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor. Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Two companies drop McGregor after civil jury ruled he must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her

LONDON (AP) — Two companies have cut ties with Conor McGregor after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled last week that he must pay nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her. Proximo Spirits, the owner of Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12, will no longer feature McGregor’s name or image. Video game developer IO Interactive ended its collaboration with McGregor, who had played a character in a game. Nikita Hand said the Dec. 9, 2018, assault after a night of partying left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

No. 2 Ohio State can earn Big Ten championship game rematch with Oregon by beating Michigan

The biggest game on the Big Ten schedule this week is the latest renewal of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Both teams had national championship aspirations the last three times they faced off. That’s not the case this year with Michigan taking a step backward after its 2023 national championship season. There’s still plenty at stake for No. 2 Ohio State. A victory over Michigan would send Ohio State to the Big Ten championship game and give the Buckeyes a chance to avenge their loss to No. 1 Oregon.

