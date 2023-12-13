AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 p.m. EST

Golden State’s Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It’s been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn’t quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially considering his history.

Blues fire Craig Berube, cutting ties with the coach who led St. Louis to its 1st Stanley Cup title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. The 57-year-old Berube guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He replaced Mike Yeo as coach Nov. 20, 2018, as the interim coach and led an amazing turnaround. He led St. Louis to a 38-19-6 record in 2018-19. The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.

Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin, a Republican, says the plan calls for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis appeared with Youngkin at a Wednesday news conference and endorsed the proposal. Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Mystics. Leonsis says Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals currently play, could host women’s sports and other events. District officials have made a counterproposal aimed at keeping the men’s teams.

Many top Russian athletes faced minimal drug testing in 2023 ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two of Russia’s top swimmers who could be eligible for the next year’s Olympics have been drug tested by their country’s anti-doping agency only twice apiece in 2023. It’s part of a larger trend in the country that adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the IOC’s recent decision to allow some athletes to compete in Paris. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency says it has administered some 10,500 tests in 2023. Among those tests, only two went to defending backstroke champion Evgeniy Rylov and 50-meter backstroke world-record holder Kliment Kolesnikov. Other findings are that a handful of fencers and gymnasts have faced three or fewer tests this year. Top American athletes have faced more than double the tests from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Shohei Ohtani to be introduced at Dodger Stadium on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will officially introduce Shohei Ohtani at a news conference on Thursday. The two-time AL MVP agreed to a record-setting $700 million, 10-year deal last weekend. Ohtani will address the media at Dodger Stadium’s Centerfield Plaza during an outdoor afternoon news conference. A unique two-way superstar as both a hitter and pitcher, the 29-year-old Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent to sign with the Dodgers in a deal they announced Monday night. Ohtani’s move from Anaheim to Hollywood has sent fans on both sides of the Pacific Ocean flocking to buy Dodgers merchandise and tickets on the secondary market.

Zaidi: Giants made comparable offer to $700M deal Shohei Ohtani received from rival Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called “very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco increased its offers to meet Ohtani’s requests.

Friends and teammates at every stage, Spanish players support each other again at Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Marta Suárez and Claudia Langarita first became teammates and friends a decade ago as they were just starting out playing club basketball near the countryside area in Spain where Suárez was raised on a farm. Now the countrywomen are part of an international roster for fifth-year California coach Charmin Smith, who is working on her language skills to better communicate with three women from Greece. There’s also a player from Sweden and another from Australia.

Oklahoma City voters approve sales tax for $900 million arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City voters have approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder that is estimated to cost a minimum of $900 million. As a result of Tuesday’s “yes” vote by 71% of voters, the Thunder agree to stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2050. Under the deal, the Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from an existing sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The city agrees to spend at least $900 million to build the new arena. A location hasn’t yet been finalized.

Bowl season is complicated by opt outs, coaching changes. Still, there is a reason to watch them all

Bowl season is becoming increasingly complicated. With so many players opting out and jumping into the portal and coaches changing jobs, the teams that show up to play in the bowls often don’t look much like the ones that played during the regular season. Still, you should watch every bowl game. Why watch? AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo has got you covered.

Attacks on referees could kill soccer, top FIFA official Pierluigi Collina says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The attack on a top Turkish referee this week has been described as an example of the “cancer” that threatens to kill soccer. Halil Umut Meler was hospitalized after being attacked by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca at the end of a match. He was also kicked by fans who invaded the field. Meler sustained a slight fracture near his eye but has now been discharged from hospital. Koca punched the referee after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor. Meler fell to the ground and was also kicked in a melee when fans invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

