AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended in the last three months for showing a firearm on social media, following an eight-game suspension in March.

Live updates | A snowman 8 for Dustin Johnson at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Johnson didn’t miss a fairway in the opening round. He is 0-for-2 on Friday at the U.S. Open, and it cost him in a big way. Johnson took the dreaded snowman — a quadruple-bogey 8 — on the par-4 second hole at Los Angeles Country Club. It started with a drive left into the bunker. He only advanced that 95 yards into the rough, and the grass was so thick that his next wedge didn’t clear the barranca. Johnson took a penalty drop to the fairway, hit his fifth shot over the green and didn’t get up-and-down.

A nun commends Dodgers’ handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy

The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans’ diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year’s Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.

Warriors promote Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are promoting within to replace general manager Bob Myers, naming Mike Dunleavy Jr. as their new GM ahead of next week’s draft. Owner Joe Lacob said when Myers announced May 30 he would leave when his contract was done at the end of June that the organization would strongly consider internal candidates. The 42-year-old Dunleavy has worked closely under Myers since his move to the front office, serving as vice president of basketball operations the two seasons after two years as assistant general manager. He will begin his sixth season in a front-office role.

Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse. The Bahrain-Victorious team announced the news. The 26-year-old Mäder crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt. The Bahrain-Victorious says Mäder didn’t make it “despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital.” The Tour de Suisse is a preparation race ahead of next month’s Tour de France. Mäder’s death was announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the sixth stage in the eight-day race. The start was delayed and riders gathered in a silent tribute before the stage was canceled.

Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser’s attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

Soccer players’ union looks to hold FIFA accountable for player payments

The global soccer players’ union says is working with FIFA to make sure that payments promised to all players at the Women’s World Cup actually reach them. FIFA confirmed last week that the 732 players participating in the tournament that starts next month in Australia and New Zealand will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well. Players on the winning team will earn $270,000 each. The players’ union helped push for FIFA to dedicate a percentage of the prize money to the players. The agreement means that half of the total World Cup prize money fund of $110 million will be paid to the players.

Chiefs get Super Bowl rings, take subtle shot at rival Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings Thursday night during a private ceremony at Union Station. Some of them, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, used the chance to take a shot at Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. When he was told that his own quarterback, Joe Burrow, had identified Mahomes as the league’s best, Chase replied: “Pat who?” Mahomes posted a picture of himself with two Super Bowl rings on social media and replied: “That’s who.” The rings were made by Jostens and each contains 613 diamonds along with 35 rubies for a total of 16.1 carats.

Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson headlines top guards in NBA draft

Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson is the headliner among the guards in the upcoming NBA draft. Henderson bypassed college basketball to play for the G League Ignite program. He has explosive athleticism that could land him in the first three picks of the draft. The position includes more athleticism and upside in twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson. There are multiple one-and-done college prospects such as Arkansas’ Anthony Black and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace. There’s also a potential lottery pick from national champion Connecticut in sophomore Jordan Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.