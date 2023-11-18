AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:28 p.m. EST

Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

NFL investigating why Bengals didn’t list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says

The NFL is investigating why the Cincinnati Bengals did not list Joe Burrow on their injury report before Thursday night’s game at Baltimore. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the review is not being discussed publicly. Burrow left the game in the second quarter with a wrist injury that will end his season. The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a bus with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast. Burrow says he was wearing a compression sleeve that was unrelated to the injury.

F1 tries to recover from embarrassing first day of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula One is hoping to turn its luck around on the Strip, like so many other Vegas visitors who blow a big bankroll soon after they arrive. The elite global motorsports series placed a $500 million gamble on a new event in Sin City promoted for the first time by F1 and owner Liberty Media. But it now must recover after an opening-night debacle in which the first practice was ruined just nine minutes in when Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover on the temporary street course. Those nine minutes were the only action fans who had spent thousands of dollars were able to view. Another practice was scheduled for Friday night.

Ferrari sweeps qualifying for Las Vegas Grand Prix, but penalty to Sainz drops him to 12th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ferrari rebounded from a disastrous first day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. sweep of Friday night qualifying. Only it does not translate into a 1-2 start in Saturday night’s race for the two Ferrari drivers. Sainz is in a backup car because his Ferrari was badly damaged when he ran over a drainage valve cover in Thursday night’s opening practice. Because he moved to a backup car for the rest of the weekend, Sainz was penalized 10 spots on the starting grid and will instead start 12th on Saturday night.

Adam Johnson’s UK team gets back on the ice in a memorial game weeks after the player’s tragic death

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The English hockey team that Adam Johnson played for is holding a memorial game in his honor. The Nottingham Panthers haven’t played since the Oct. 28 game in which Johnson’s neck was cut by the skate of an opposing player. The death of the former Pittsburgh Penguins player has not only forced the sport to reexamine safety regulations but also sparked a criminal investigation locally that led to an arrest of a man on suspicion of manslaughter. A special tribute to Johnson is planned before the opening faceoff. The 10,000 fans at the sold-out venue will be asked to rise in the 47th minute in honor of Johnson’s jersey number for a minute’s applause.

Ward leads Washington State to 56-14 romp over Colorado; Sanders exits with injury

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 288 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, Brennan Jackson had two scoop-and-score touchdowns and Washington State beat Colorado 56-14 to snap a six-game losing streak and end the Buffaloes’ hopes of a bowl game in the first year under Deion Sanders. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the game in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap. Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) and “Coach Prime” were the darlings of college football after a 3-0 start, but the team has lost seven of eight since. Washington State (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) kept its hopes for a bowl game alive with the victory, but the Cougars will need to find a way to topple rival Washington next week in the Apple Cup.

The Final Drive: A look at the closing weeks of Pac-12 football

The final season of Pac-12 football is coming down to a thrilling conclusion. Four teams still have hopes of advancing to the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, while Washington and Oregon still have hopes of getting the Pac-12 its first College Football Playoff spot since 2016. Even though there is plenty of excitement on the field, there remain some who are sad about the end of conference, along with traditional rivalries. The Associated Press is taking a look at the final weeks of Pac-12 football through the eyes of players, coaches, broadcasters, fans and longtime followers of the conference.

NFL host Charissa Thompson says on social media she didn’t fabricate quotes by players or coaches

Fox Sports and Amazon host Charissa Thompson has taken to social media to clarify her comments on a podcast earlier this week that she “would make up” sideline reports during NFL games. Thompson said in an Instagram post that she never fabricated quotes by players or coaches. Instead, she said she would report her observations from the sidelines on occasions when coaches didn’t talk to her or give her any information. Thompson had said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that she made up sideline reports when coaches didn’t talk to her at halftime. The remarks grew widespread condemnation.

Browns work out former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco following Deshaun Watson injury, AP sources say

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Several people familiar with the visit told The Associated Press that former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco worked out for the Cleveland Browns, who are still sorting through their changing quarterback situation. The 38-year-old Flacco could be an option for the Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson for the season earlier this week with a broken bone in his shoulder. Flacco is the only QB who worked out Friday, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not publicly disclose player workouts. A 15-year veteran, Flacco did not sign a contract before leaving. He rallied the New York Jets to an improbable comeback win over the Browns last season.

Wallace birdies the entire back 9 in Dubai and leads European tour finale

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Matt Wallace has birdied every hole on the back nine at the DP World Tour Championship. That equals a European tour best and gives the Englishman a 60 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. It also gives Wallace a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland going into the final round of the European tour finale. Wallace had 12 birdies for the round. That equals another European tour feat. Fleetwood and Hovland each had a 66. Nicolai Hojgaard faltered down the stretch and closed with two birdies. He went from the lead to three shots behind. Jon Rahm is five back.

