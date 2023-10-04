AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:27 p.m. EDT

2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added

GENEVA (AP) — A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America. The deal will allow FIFA to open the men’s soccer tournament with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. The Spain-Portugal bid that grew to add Morocco this year also now includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The deal still needs formal approval at a meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it a “unique global footprint” to have the tournament played on three continents.

US appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawyers for international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo are headed back to court in a legal battle over the hush money he allegedly paid in 2010 to a woman who accused him of raping her in Las Vegas. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments Wednesday on the woman’s bid to overturn last year’s dismissal of the case. Her lawyers say Ronaldo owes her millions of dollars more than the $370,000 he paid earlier because someone in his camp was responsible for violating their confidentiality agreement. Ronaldo maintained the sex was consensual. No immediate ruling is expected Wednesday.

MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers, Twins, Diamondbacks and Phillies look to advance Wednesday

After winning their Wild Card Series openers on the first day of Major League Baseball’s playoffs, the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies can advance to the next round with victories Wednesday. As is often the case when postseason play rolls around, pitching was king Tuesday. None of the four teams that won gave up more than three runs. Minnesota and Philadelphia allowed just one, while Jordan Montgomery and two relievers combined on Texas’ shutout at Tampa Bay.

Stealing the show: Acuña leads speedsters seeking October impact in pitch clock era

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans who are returning to baseball for the postseason will find Ronald Acuña Jr. and other speedsters playing a different game. Players are running much more than a year ago thanks to new rules, which also promise to have an impact on the playoffs. There were 3,503 stolen bases in the regular season, a dramatic jump of more than 1,000 from a year ago. It’s the highest total of thefts since 1987. Expect the rampant running to continue in the playoffs. Acuña is the charter member of the 40-70 club. The Atlanta Braves star led the majors with 73 stolen bases and is the face of the game’s renewed emphasis on speed.

College football picks: SEC future and present highlights Week 6 with Red River, Alabama-Texas A&M

The Southeastern Conference, both present and future, takes center stage Saturday. At the state fair in Dallas, No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma play the final Red River Rivalry game as members of the Big 12 before joining the SEC next year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be in attendance. Red River is the first part of a Lone Star State doubleheader for Sankey. He will head over to College Station to catch the midafternoon game between No. 11 Alabama and Texas A&M. In the SEC East, No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 1 Georgia.

American ‘Armless Archer’ changing minds about disability and targets golden ending at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Armless archer Matt Stutzman is reshaping thinking about people with disabilities one arrow at a time. Before he won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in 2012, prospective employers wouldn’t hire him because he has no arms. Now the American is targeting his fourth Paralympics in Paris next year. Visiting France’s capital before Paralympic tickets go on sale next week, Stutzman dropped by a Paris school and wowed its young pupils with his shooting skills. His message about changing perceptions will hit a far larger audience when 4,400 athletes flock to Paris from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, 2024.

Lexi Thompson to compete against men at the PGA Tour’s upcoming stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LGPA Tour trailblazer Lexi Thompson will compete against men at the PGA Tour’s upcoming stop in Las Vegas. The Shriners Children’s Open gave Thompson an unrestricted exemption into its tournament that begins Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin. She will compete with 131 men for a $8.4 million purse. Thompson will become the seventh woman to participate in a PGA Tour event and the first since Brittany Lincicome did so at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. The 28-year-old Thompson has 11 victories on the LPGA Tour. She was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open when she made it to her first major in 2007 at age 12.

Aces have a chance to make history with win over Liberty in the WNBA Finals

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces will be playing for more than a WNBA championship. History also is on the line for the Aces. They put together one of the top regular seasons in the league’s 27-year history with the chance to become the first team to repeat in more than two decades. Las Vegas hosts Game 1 on Sunday in the best-of-five series against the New York Liberty. The first two games as well as a potential Game 5 are sold out.

NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows for football, basketball from 60 to 45 days

The NCAA Division I Council has approved narrowing the period during which football and basketball players can enter the transfer portal and retain immediate eligibility for the following season. The window would decrease from 60 to 45 days. Transfer windows were put in place last year. The timing of the transfer period is determined on a sport-by-sport basis. In football, there were two windows: a 45-day window starting in December, after the regular season, and a second in the spring. The first window will shrink to 30 days.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud is off to a sizzling start as several other NFL rookie QBs struggle

NFL rookie quarterbacks are getting their chances early this season with five getting a start in Week 4. C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans is taking advantage of the opportunity in extremely impressive fashion. Stroud’s 1,212 yards are the second-most ever for a player in his first four games and he has throw no interceptions. Only Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had previously thrown for at least 1,200 yards with no interceptions in the first four games of the season.

