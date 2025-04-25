AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:25 p.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders snubbed in NFL draft’s Round 1 but leads list of top available players for Day 2

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called in the NFL draft after getting snubbed in Round 1. The son of Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders says he’s surprised but says this will only fuel him to succeed in the pros for whichever team takes a chance on him Friday. Sanders leads the list of best available players heading into the second day of the draft.

WNBA training camps set to open this weekend with Caitlin Clark preparing for Year 2

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are returning to court to begin the chase for a coveted WNBA championship with the opening of training camps and last year’s rookie sensation Caitlin Clark begins Year 2 in the league. Stewart and the New York Liberty are seeking a second straight WNBA title, something Wilson and the Aces did in 2022 and 2023. There has been a lot of player movement in the offseason with the Aces adding Jewell Loyd in a three-team trade that sent Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles. Las Vegas still has a solid core with Wilson, Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

Saturday’s NBA games: Cavaliers-Heat, Thunder-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Clippers and Rockets-Warriors

Oklahoma City has a chance to secure its spot in Round 2. Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers can get to the doorstep of the second round. And the Houston-Golden State winner is going to have control of their matchup. Those are the headlines going into a quadruple-header of NBA playoff games on Saturday: Oklahoma City can sweep its series with a win at Memphis, Cleveland can take a 3-0 lead over Miami, the Clippers will aim for a 3-1 edge when it plays host to Memphis and the nightcap is a Rockets-Warriors matchup in San Francisco with those teams tied at a game apiece.

Adrian Peterson faces DWI charge in Minnesota after arrest following Vikings draft party

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former star running back Adrian Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Minnesota after appearing at an NFL draft party for Vikings fans. Peterson was booked in the Hennepin County jail and released on a $4,000 bond. The 40-year-old faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired. State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Wrexham has another promotion in sight and Ryan Reynolds can hardly stand the tension

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Another promotion is within touching distance for Wrexham. The Welsh soccer team has been propelled to worldwide fame by co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. It has also been propelled up the league in double-quick time, having been a down-on-its-luck minor league team when the Hollywood pair completed their unlikely buyout in 2021. At this rate, Wrexham could be playing in the Premier League by 2026. One step at a time but if results go its way on Saturday, Wrexham will seal promotion to the Championship, the second tier of English soccer.

Judge declares mistrial in Hockey Canada sexual assault case

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial in the sexual assault case involving five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team. The ruling from a judge in Ontario means a new trial will be held for Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, who have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault. The trial began Wednesday. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia brought jurors back Friday morning and informed them that they were being discharged.

Harry Kane is about to end his long wait for a trophy with Bayern Munich after a career as runner-up

World soccer’s great runner-up is finally about to lift a trophy. Harry Kane is on the verge of winning the German league title with Bayern Munich and he could do it as soon as Saturday. After a career filled with individual top scorer awards and a host of runner-up medals it will be the first team trophy of Kane’s career. A player who’s often talked of putting the team above himself will finally get his reward. The title could be confirmed Saturday if Bayern beats Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen doesn’t beat Hoffenheim.

Djokovic says tennis will always outlive its star players and he can feel the changes taking place

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he can feel the changes taking place in tennis. He says people have started to accept that there is no more Roger Federer, no more Rafael Nadal and soon there will be no more Djokovic. He says that “you can feel there’s a shift.” The 37-year-old Djokovic is seeking his 100th tour-level title. He says he has been trying his best to “represent the older guys, the older generation,” and bring a “positive effect to the tournaments and to the tour itself.”

Family of Ecuadorian soccer player rescued after being kidnapped

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Police say the family of Ecuadorian soccer player Jackson Rodríguez has been rescued after being kidnapped from their home in the coastal city of Guayaquil. Rodriguez hid under his bed while his 24-year-old wife and five-year-old son were taken on Wednesday by four “hooded and heavily armed individuals.” The four forced their way into the home in the Mucho Lote neighborhood. Police commander Pablo Dávila says the wife and son have received medical attention following their release and are safe. Dávila adds the kidnappers demanded $500,000 for the release of the wife and son but the family refused to pay. Rodriguez is a left back who plays for first division club Emelec.

USC basketball recruit Alijah Arenas injured in LA car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of Southern California basketball recruit Alijah Arenas has been involved in a vehicle accident. The university’s men’s basketball coach called for prayers for Arenas and his family in a Thursday social media post. Arenas is a Los Angeles high school basketball star and the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. The Los Angeles Police Department says officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision in the San Fernando Valley. Police said an 18-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Multiple news outlets including the Los Angeles Times and ESPN said Arenas was the driver, citing sources.

