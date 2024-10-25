AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:22 p.m. EDT

Miami’s Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, will make 1st start since Week 2 Sunday vs Cardinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It’s his first start since being concussed in Week 2. The Dolphins designated Tagovailoa to return to practice on Monday after he spent about a month on injured reserve after suffering the third concussion of his NFL career on Sept. 12. Tagovailoa has since met with numerous medical experts who deemed it safe for him to play football again. Tagovailoa was examined Thursday by an independent neurological consultant, who cleared him to play Sunday.

The Dodgers and Yankees are ready for the starriest World Series in decades

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will play Major League Baseball’s starriest World Series in decades. This figures to be the first World Series featuring five MVPs: the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Ohtani and Judge are the likely MVPs this year, marking the first Series to feature both since in 2012. This will be the first Series with a pair of 50-home run hitters in Judge and Ohtani. This is just the fifth World Series since the Wild Card Era started in 1995 involving the teams with the best records in each league.

With Kupp and Nacua back from injury, Stafford throws 4 TD passes in Rams’ 30-20 win over Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Demarcus Robinson caught two of Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown throws in the Los Angeles Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Cooper Kupp caught a TD pass and Puka Nacua had 106 yards receiving in their returns from injury absences. Stafford passed for 279 yards for the Rams, who won back-to-back games for the first time this season with an offense that looked exponentially more dangerous with its top two receivers back in uniform. Sam Darnold passed for 240 yards for the Vikings, who followed up their first loss of the season with an ineffective defensive performance.

Darnold, O’Connell not blaming missed face mask call as reason why Vikings lost to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t blame the officials for a missed face mask call when he was sacked for a safety late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, Darnold lamented the situation that pinned Minnesota deep in the first place. On second-and-10, Darnold got a couple clean seconds in the pocket before Byron Young barreled past left guard Blake Brandel and took down Darnold for a safety, to put the game out of reach. Referee Tra Blake said in a pool report that he and umpire Carl Paganelli did not have a clear view.

What to know about the San Jose State volleyball team and why opponents are boycotting matches

The San Jose State University women’s volleyball team finds itself at the center of a storm around transgender participation in sports as it makes a run toward a conference title. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other politicians have weighed in. Late Thursday, the University of Nevada, Reno, became the fifth team to cancel a game against the Spartans, citing not enough players. It comes on the heels of Wolf Pack players indicating they wouldn’t take the court saying they “refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” without providing further details. Neither San Jose State nor the forfeiting teams have confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player.

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in the World Series, but that’s not slowing Ohtanimania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race was on to reach Shohei Ohtani first. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar waited calmly as a horde of media rushed toward him on the eve of his first World Series. He didn’t flinch at the wall of cameras and microphones shoved toward him to capture his every thought. Some of Ohtani’s teammates laughed as they watched the chaotic scene. Ohtani patiently answered questions about his excitement at making the World Series after six losing seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, how his dog Decoy will likely be at the games and traded compliments with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Juan Soto opens the World Series on his 26th birthday with baseball abuzz about his future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Back at Dodger Stadium, Juan Soto is in the spotlight as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the World Series for the first time in 43 years. Soto was questioned at the 2022 All-Star Game over his decision to turn down Washington’s $440 million, 15-year offer — what would have been the biggest deal in baseball history. Hours later, the 23-year-old won the Home Run Derby. He is back Yankees gray on an even grander World Series stage, and the buzz around his next prodigious payday persisted ahead of the opener on Friday — his 26th birthday.

USF men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Bulls to the American Athletic Conference’s regular-season championship a year ago, has died. He was 43. The school announced his death Thursday, saying he died from complications that presented while he was undergoing a procedure at a Tampa-area hospital. Abdur-Rahim was a rising star in the coaching world. He got the USF job after leading Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament in 2023. He was an immediate success with the Bulls, going 25-8 and winning a game in the NIT. Abdur-Rahim was a brother of G League president and former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Klay Thompson sets 3s record for Dallas debut in Mavs win after 13 seasons with Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson has set a Dallas record for 3-pointers in a debut with six as the Mavericks beat San Antonio in his first game after 13 seasons with Golden State. Thompson scored 22 points playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the first time in the Mavs’ 120-109 victory. The five-time All-Star and four-time champ with the Warriors made his first two shots with the Mavs. That was after missing all 10 in his final game in a play-in tournament loss with Golden State last season.

Analysis: More star wide receivers could be on the move after Hopkins, Adams and Cooper

DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper have already been traded. Who’s next? The NFL pushed the trade deadline back one week to Nov. 5 this year so teams have more time to determine whether they want to buy, sell, or stick with who they have. Star wide receivers have been a hot commodity. Cooper Kupp and Tee Higgins could be next to move. Superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby is another trade possibility along with safety Budda Baker and running back Miles Sanders.

