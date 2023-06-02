AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the title series on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint. Aaron Gordon scored 16 and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 for Denver, which trailed for all of 34 seconds and eventually led by as many as 24. Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which shot 41 percent.

NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says

DENVER (AP) — The latest sanctions, if any, that the NBA plans to levy against Memphis guard Ja Morant for his second instance of displaying a gun on social media will be announced shortly after the finals, Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday. Silver did not say what the penalties were, not even saying if Morant would be available at the start of next season. Morant was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for an incident where he broadcast himself on Instagram displaying a gun in a suburban Denver club, and was suspended by the Grizzlies last month after another video showed Morant displaying what appeared to be a gun yet again.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

Riley avoids big numbers for 67 on tough day at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Davis Riley had a 67 and is atop the leaderboard after one round at the Memorial for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end. Muirfield Village was hot, dry and a beast. The average score was the highest for an opening round at the Memorial since 2000. Rory McIlroy made triple bogey on the last hole for a 72. It could have been worse. Chad Ramey hit four balls into the water on No. 9 and made a 13, the highest score on any hole in Muirfield Village history. Jordan Spieth was among those two shot backs.

Mirra Andreeva is a teen who doesn’t like homework, wins easily at French Open; Coco Gauff next

PARIS (AP) — Mirra Andreeva is the latest teen sensation in tennis, a 16-year-old Russian who is the youngest player to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open since 2005. The 143rd-ranked Andreeva made her way through qualifying rounds last week without dropping a set to earn her debut berth in the women’s bracket at a Grand Slam tournament. She is making things look easy so far at Roland Garros. A 6-1, 6-2 victory over Diane Perry of France in 77 minutes on Thursday put her in the third round. Next for Andreeva is a match against 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

Devers breaks tie in 6-run 8th, Red Sox beat Reds 8-2 to avoid sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers doubled to break an eighth-inning tie and the Boston Red Sox overcame Chris Sale’s early exit because of shoulder soreness to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2. Sale came out with two out in the fourth after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. After the Reds tied it off Chris Martin (1-1) in the eighth, Devers doubled in Alex Verdugo following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning. Devers hit a deep drive to straight away center that nearly went out. Boston added five more runs in the inning, with Connor Wong capping the outburst with a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats.

Corbin Carroll lifts Diamondbacks past Rockies for share of NL West lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll had a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Thursday to tie the idle Los Angeles Dodgers for a share of the NL West lead. Gabriel Moreno walked with one out against Pierce Johnson (0-2), and Ketel Marte doubled with two outs, moving Moreno to third. With first base open and Christian Walker on deck, the Rockies decided to pitch to Carroll, and he came through with a liner for his first career walk-off hit. Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to help Arizona win its fifth straight and improve to 34-23 to match the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Walker had three hits.

SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference will play eight league games in 2024 when it expands to 16 teams with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, but beyond that the schedule model is to be determined. Commissioner Greg Sankey says the conference’s presidents voted to implement a short-term solution to a scheduling conundrum that has been debated for more than a year. The SEC has been holding its spring meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Conference leaders have been trying to decide between a nine-game conference schedule that would include three annual rivalry games and an eight-game model with one annual rivalry game.

Golden Knights out to fulfill owner’s quest to win Stanley Cup in 6th year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final beginning Saturday. This is Vegas’ second Cup Final appearance in its six seasons as an NHL franchise. Its other trip occurred in 2018. The Golden Knights have six players left over from the first team to advance that far. They have helped the Knights reach at least the NHL semifinals four times in the past six years. Their remaining team goal is capturing the Cup.

