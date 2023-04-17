AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:21 p.m. EDT

AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to $255 million extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Hurts’ deal was not yet final on Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet has won the Boston Marathon again. He surged to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds. Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in a sprint down Boylston Street to finish in an unofficial 2:21:38 and complete the Kenyan sweep. She is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters. The fastest ever fields in Boston included world record holders, Olympic and Paralympic medalists, winners of major marathons from 27 countries and a dozen Boston Marathon champions.

Injuries to NBA stars Giannis, Ja dim start of postseason

Anthony Davis scared Los Angeles Lakers fans by grabbing at his right shoulder and saying he couldn’t move his arm. Luckily for the Lakers, Davis worked through a mere stinger in time to return for the start of the third quarter of a big road win over the West’s No. 2 seed. Injuries to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Tyler Herro in the span of a couple of hours knocked them out of their playoff openers. Injuries to some of the league’s top stars has dimmed the start of the NBA’s postseason. Title hopes may fade just as quickly depending on just how badly they’re hurt.

Warriors look to even series after losing opener to Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After four NBA titles and two more trips to the Finals in the past eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors aren’t about to get flustered by one loss in a best-of-seven series. The Sacramento Kings struck first in the first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors and have the lead in the series headed into Game 2 on Monday night. The Warriors haven’t fallen behind 2-0 in a playoff series since 2007 and feel confident they can rebound in Game 2 as long as they do a better job keeping the Kings off the offensive glass.

NHL Playoffs: Eichel, Hughes among the top players to watch

The NHL playoffs are going on without Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin for the first time since their rookie year in 2006. But that doesn’t mean the chase for the Stanley Cup isn’t packed with star power. Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are trying to go back to back. Connor McDavid is determined to win his first championship with the Edmonton Oilers. And there are a handful of players in the postseason as professionals for the first time. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes and Vegas’ Jack Eichel are ready to make an impact at the time of the year when hockey matters the most.

Athletics sinking to new depths amid terrible start

The Oakland Athletics have the worst record in the major leagues at 3-13. Their run differential of minus-63 is the worst in the sport, and the fourth-worst of the modern era in a team’s first 16 games. Oakland has been held to one run or fewer five times. The A’s have allowed 11 runs or more six times. In three of their games, they did both. The low point may have been when the Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Even with the new pitch timer, that game went 3 hours, 29 minutes.

Yankee Stadium’s 100th anniversary to be marked Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium. The ballpark opened April 18, 1923, with Babe Ruth hitting the first home run in a 4-1 win over Boston before 74,200, at the time called the largest crowd to see a baseball game. It was America’s first three-deck stadium and became synonymous with the World Series. The Yankees won 26 titles by the time it was torn down after the 2008 season and replaced by a more modern version across 161st St.

Hug, Scaroni take Boston Marathon wheelchair titles

BOSTON (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland captured his sixth men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title. He claimed the victory in the 127th edition of the race in a course record time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 6 seconds. It bests his previous course mark of 1:18:04 set in 2017. The 37-year-old Hug surged to the front on a foggy and drizzly morning, leading the majority of the 26.2-mile course a year after withdrawing before the race for medical reasons. American Daniel Romanchuk was second in 1:27.45, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:28.35. Hug’s win was the second-largest in race history. In the women’s race, American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title, crossing in 1:41.45. She was followed by Madison de Rozario of Australia in 1:46.55 and Wakako Tsuchida of Japan in 1:47.04.

Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game and that he addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is Black. He says his heckler was white. The Kings say they are investigating the circumstances behind his ejection.

Hilary Knight’s hat trick leads to gold, USA tops Canada 6-3

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Hilary Knight scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 3:10 left in regulation, and the Americans won their 10th women’s world hockey championships gold medal and first in four years with a 6-3 win over cross-border rival Canada. Caroline Harvey had a goal and assist, and Abbey Murphy and Cayla Barnes, with an empty-net goal, also scored. The Americans scored four unanswered goals in the third period. The Americans overcame three one-goal deficits before Knight scored twice in the span of 27 seconds to capitalize on a two-player advantage with the game tied at 3. Brianne Jenner scored twice and added an assist, and Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for the Canada, which was seeking its 13th tournament title.

