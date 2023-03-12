AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:21 a.m. EST

Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation then blocked a layup attempt by Jrue Holiday in the closing moments. The Warriors got the ball back with 1.9 seconds left and Curry inbounded to Draymond Green, who missed from deep. Khris Middleton had 19 points and five assists, Bobby Portis contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds and Brook Lopez 19 points and seven boards for Milwaukee.

Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Ramey made a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to put Arizona in front and the eighth-ranked Wildcats beat No. 2 UCLA 61-59 in the Pac-12 championship game. The Wildcats boosted their case for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA still hopes to land the No. 1 seed in the West and return to Las Vegas in two weeks for the regional. It was the second year in a row Arizona beat UCLA in the Pac-12 title game. Arizona second-year coach Tommy Lloyd can’t lose in Las Vegas. He is 9-0 in the city, 8-0 at T-Mobile Arena and 6-0 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for second-seeded Arizona. Amari Bailey led top-seeded UCLA with 19 points.

Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stoic Hall of Fame football coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95. The Vikings announced his death on Saturday. Grant took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowls in eight years, all losses. He won 11 division titles in 18 seasons, featuring the mighty Purple People Eaters defense. His steely sideline gaze became synonymous with the Vikings squads he guided from 1967 to 1985. He demanded sharp focus from his players and banned sideline heaters during the frigid Minnesota winter. Grant was also a four-time champion coach in the Canadian Football League.

No. 7 Texas rolls past No. 3 Kansas 76-56 for Big 12 title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dylan Disu overcame early foul trouble to score 18 points, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice added 17 apiece, and seventh-ranked Texas silenced a heavily pro-Kansas crowd in a 76-56 romp over the third-ranked Jayhawks in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament. After going more than two decades without a Big 12 tourney title, the Longhorns have won two of the past three, and likely wrapped up a No. 2 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament with their performance in Kansas City. Jalen Wilson scored 24 points to lead the Jayhawks, who were the defending champs. They are still likely to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney on Sunday.

No. 6 Marquette routs Xavier 65-51 to win 1st Big East title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Kolek and No. 6 Marquette raced out to a hefty lead and never looked back, beating No. 15 Xavier 65-51 to win the Big East Tournament for the first time. Kolek, the Big East player of the year, scored 20 points as the top-seeded Golden Eagles dominated a Big East final that brought a Midwestern flavor to Madison Square Garden. Coach Shaka Smart’s surprising team will head into the NCAA Tournament with a nine-game winning streak after their first appearance in the Big East championship game resulted in one of their best performances of a scintillating season.

Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup skiing record with 87th win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom. Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday. Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

Scheffler has 2-shot lead at Players on record day of scores

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A long day at The Players Championship has ended with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler in the lead. Scheffler birdied his last hole and shot 65 to build a two-shot advantage over Min Woo Lee of Australia. Lee is the younger brother of U.S. Women’s Open champion Minjee Lee. He had a 66 after a bogey on his final hole. It was a long day for Scheffler. Because of rain delays, he played 26 holes Saturday. It was an exciting day for Tom Hoge. He made the cut on the number and then set the TPC Sawgrass record at 62.

Bruins fastest ever to 50 wins, clinch playoff berth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff berth this season. The Bruins beat the Red Wings 3-2 and then earned a spot in the postseason when the Capitals beat the Islanders. Garnet Hathaway broke a third-period tie to lead Boston past Detroit. The Bruins earned their 50th win in their 64th game of the season, making them the fastest team to reach the milestone in NHL history. The previous record of 66 was set by the 1995-96 Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Lightning. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron scored 88 seconds apart to help Boston rally from a two-goal deficit. Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots. Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves for Detroit. Andrew Copp and Alex Chiasson scored for the Red Wings.

Filipowski, No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia for ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kyle Filipowski added 20 points and 10 rebounds as the tournament’s most valuable player to help No. 21 Duke beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game. Jeremy Roach had 19 of his career-high 23 points after halftime as the Blue Devils secured a title in Jon Scheyer’s debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Fourth-seeded Duke claimed a league-record 22nd championship with its ninth straight win. Reece Beekman scored 12 points to lead Virginia, which shot just 33% in chasing its fourth title.

Schwarber’s 3-run homer sends U.S. past Great Britain in WBC

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Schwarber launched a three-run homer, Nolan Arenado had three hits and two RBIs, and the United States overcame a slow start to beat Great Britain 6-2 in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams. Trayce Thompson put Britain up 1-0 in the first inning with a homer off Adam Wainwright that just cleared the left-center wall. Thompson is one of the few players on Britain’s roster with big league experience. Thompson’s drive briefly put a damper on the mood for the crowd of 39,650 at Chase Field, but the Americans weren’t down long.

