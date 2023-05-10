AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:21 a.m. EDT

Nuggets beat Suns 118-102 in Game 5 to regain series lead

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double after making up with Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Michael Porter Jr. sank five 3-pointers to help the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 118-102 on Tuesday night in Game 5 to regain the series lead. Joker had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his 10th career playoff triple-double, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for most by a center in NBA history. Game 6 is Thursday night in Phoenix. The home team has won every game in the series. If that holds true again, the decisive winner-take-all clash will come Sunday back in Denver, where the top-seeded Nuggets own the NBA’s best home record at 39-7, including 5-0 in the playoffs.

Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

A ‘PBGV’ wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

NEW YORK (AP) — A petit basset griffon Vendéen named for Buddy Holly won won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night. It’s a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finalists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States. PBGVs, as they’re known for short, are the 154th most prevalent purebreds in the country in recent American Kennel Club rankings.About 2,500 dogs of 210 breeds vied for the trophy. Hundreds more competed in agility, obedience and other events.

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House. According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Georgia says it received the invitation on Wednesday. It said the date “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” The statement said Georgia was appreciative of the invitation and looks forward to other opportunities to visit the White House.

Joe Pavelski scores 6th of series, Stars top Kraken 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his sixth goal of the series as part of a four-goal second period for Dallas, and the Stars routed the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference semifinal series. After a pair of tight games in Dallas to open the series, Games 3 and 4 in Seattle were blowouts. The Kraken rolled to a 7-2 win in Game 3 and the Stars responded with their best performance of the series in a dominant Game 4 victory. Game 5 is Thursday night in Dallas. Pavelski scored four goals in the series opener, added a fifth in Game 2 and gave the Stars a 4-0 lead midway through the second period of Game 4.

Hurricanes have 5-goal 2nd, rout Devils 6-1 for 3-1 lead

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes scored five times in the second period to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Martin Necas scored twice and Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals as the Hurricanes routed the young Devils for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in a relatively easy game after giving up an early goal to Jack Hughes. The Hurricanes have outscored New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins. The five goals in the second period were the most the Devils have given up in a period this season.

Araiza was not present at time of alleged rape, witness says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony. The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year.

Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman’s attorney during Tuesday’s hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods’ attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods’ mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods’ attorney denies.

Column: Lee Westwood chose money and his European tour fate

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That’s the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

