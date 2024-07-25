AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 p.m. EDT

Argentina coach slams chaotic ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco

The head of Argentina’s soccer federation says the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco “makes no sense,” and Argentina’s coach called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men’s soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. Paris organizers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation said it issued a formal protest to world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

With big goals and gambles, Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games and a wow opening

PARIS (AP) — Paris has long been a city of dreamers: Just look at the Eiffel Tower, for decades the world’s loftiest structure. But France’s capital is aiming higher still with its first Olympic Games in a century, which open Friday. The most audacious Olympic opening ceremony ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea” — kicks off 16 days of competition that promise to be ground-breaking. Expect a heady blend of Olympic sports, iconic Paris monuments and France’s famous “savoir faire” in its world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could help secure the Games’ longer-term future. But Paris’ challenges are huge, too.

Argentine President Milei travels to France to meet Macron after outcry over racist soccer chants

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Javier Milei has arrived in Paris, where he is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron after tensions escalated between their countries over the Argentine soccer team’s derogatory post-match chants about French players. A short clip captured during Argentina’s Copa America victory celebrations this month shows Argentine players chanting a song considered racist toward French players of African heritage. Censure from the soccer world snowballed into a political scandal when Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team, saying that Argentina would not tolerate criticism from a “colonialist” country. Mieli kicked off his trip to France Thursday, where he is expected to meet officials, businessmen and attend the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony.

I tried Speedo’s Olympic swimsuit. It’s fast in the pool, but takes forever to put on

PARIS (AP) — I tried the new Speedo swimsuit being used at the Paris Olympics and it came with instructions on how to even put it on. Warned ahead of time that it takes an Olympian about 10 minutes to get into the skin-tight polyurethane compression suit, I grabbed a red Fastskin Pure Valor 2.0 openback kneeskin and entered the women’s changing room to see what the big deal is about suit. It didn’t make me faster in the locker room, but once I wedged myself into the suit, I could glide above the water and float without moving a muscle.

It’s a college football player’s paradise, where dreams and reality meet in new EA Sports video game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — College football players are finally getting to be themselves — or play against themselves — in one of the hottest video games on the planet. EA Sports College Football 25 released on Friday as schools across the country threw parties, tournaments and fan events with their teams to celebrate. Florida gave The Associated Press a behind-the-scenes look this week at teammates squaring off on a big screen during the team’s annual photo shoot. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway grabbed a controller, settled comfortably into a leather stool and immediately started to adjust Florida’s roster. There was only one move to make. Lagway benched Graham Mertz and inserted himself into the lineup.

Paris Olympics sells a record 9.7 million tickets. But more are available

PARIS (AP) — After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available. Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics. Despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year’s competitions, there will still be many empty seats left.

Palestinian Olympic team greeted with cheers and gifts in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Palestinian Olympic athletes have been greeted with a roar of a crowd and gifts of food and roses as they arrived in Paris. The chants of “free Palestine” echoing through the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport upon their arrival Thursday show how conflict and the political tension are rippling through the Olympic Games. The world is coming together in Paris at a moment of global political upheaval, multiple wars, historic migration and a deepening climate crisis, all issues that have risen to the forefront of conversation in the Olympics. A 24-year-old Palestinian swimmer born in Saudi Arabia says that “when we come play sports, people realize we are equal to them.”

Subway Series: Mets northbound and Yankees heading south

NEW YORK (AP) — The Subway Series turned into two teams passing in different directions. After the Mets completed a four-game sweep with a 12-3 rout in the Bronx on Wednesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sounded his most frustrated in two years. Francisco Lindor homered twice, and Pete Alonso, Tyrone Taylor and Mark Vientos once each. The Mets finished 4-0 against the Yankees this year, matching their sweep in 2013, and outscored them 36-14. The Mets improved to 29-13 after a 24-35 start. The Yankees are 10-22 following a 50-22 start and 1-8-2 in their last 11 series after opening 17-3-2.

Aaron Rodgers says Jets’ goal is to end up in New Orleans for the Super Bowl

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ offseason excursion to Egypt during mandatory minicamp made quite a few headlines. The New York Jets quarterback has another trip in mind. And it would be even bigger news. Rodgers said Wednesday the goal for the Jets is getting to New Orleans, referring to the site of this season’s Super Bowl. The 40-year-old Rodgers is putting the torn left Achilles tendon that abruptly ended his season last year after just four snaps behind him and focusing on big dreams for a franchise that has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 13 years.

Saquon Barkley wants to move on from ‘Hard Knocks’ Giants life to fresh start with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley says he was portrayed fairly in the HBO show “Hard Knocks.” Barkley did say he had no idea his side of the conversation with New York Giants management in the midst of free agency would be recorded and aired on the documentary television series. Barkley’s ill-fated conversations with Giants general manager Joe Schoen, along with a pained reaction from team owner John Mara, and input from agent Ed Berry were all part of the series that detailed the running back’s departure after six seasons with New York. Barkley signed a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall to join the Eagles. They made him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.