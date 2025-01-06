AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EST

Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs scored three of his franchise-record tying four touchdowns in the second half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to win their second straight NFC North title and earn home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. The Lions and Vikings could meet again in two weeks. Detroit will have a much-needed bye for its banged-up team during the first week of the playoffs while Minnesota plays at the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams next Monday night. Gibbs had 23 carries for 139 yards with a career-high three rushing touchdowns and caught five passes for 31 yards and another score.

Patriots fire coach Jerod Mayo shortly after beating Bills to finish his lone season at 4-13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have fired coach Jerod Mayo after one season, beginning another reboot for the franchise just a year after it parted with longtime coach Bill Belichick. Owner Robert Kraft announced the firing in a statement shortly after New England closed its 4-13 season with a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Kraft called it “one of the hardest decisions” he’s had to make. A former Patriots linebacker who worked as an assistant under Belichick, Mayo started the season with a strong endorsement from Kraft. But he struggled to get the most out of a young roster that included rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Lions secure NFC’s No. 1 seed, Broncos and Buccaneers clinch the NFL’s final two playoff spots

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through Motown. The Detroit Lions secured a No. 1 seed with a 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Jahmyr Gibbs scored four touchdowns to help the Lions clinch the NFC North, earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Vikings missed an opportunity to overtake Detroit for the top spot and ended up with the fifth seed. They’ll play on the road against the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams next Monday night. The Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFL’s final two playoff spots in Week 18.

Nix leads Broncos past Chiefs’ reserves 38-0 and into playoffs for 1st time since 2015 season

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. They beat Kansas City’s bevy of backups 38-0 for their 10th win, their most since that Super Bowl team. The Chiefs sat several starters, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, because they had already secured the AFC’s top seed and lone playoff bye. Because Mahomes last played on Christmas Day, it will be at least 24 days before he plays again in the divisional round Jan. 18 or 19. The Broncos head to No. 2 seed Buffalo.

Hideki Matsuyama has record-setting start to the PGA Tour season with victory at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama is off to a record-breaking start to the new PGA Tour season. The Japanese star made an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole at The Sentry to break the tour’s record to par. He finished at 35-under par, breaking by one the record set three years ago at Kapalua by Cameron Smith. Matsuyama also set the PGA Tour mark with 35 holes at birdie or better for a tournament. It added to a three-shot victory over Collin Morikawa. Matsuyama now has three big wins in the last 10 months. Kapalua is his 11th career PGA Tour title.

Buccaneers beat Saints 27-19 to clinch NFC South and wide receiver Mike Evans surpasses 1,000 yards

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield used his legs and arm to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their fourth straight NFC South title while putting Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving. Mayfield fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan for the go-ahead score and then scrambled 28 yards for a crucial first down on the next drive, leading the Buccaneers to a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Evans caught a 9-yard pass on the final play of the game to surpass 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season, tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he’s retaining GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay intends to bring back longtime general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen for another season. Irsay made the announcement in a letter to fans. Indy struggled late in the season and missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, leading to speculation that both men could lose their jobs. The Colts finished 8-9. Fans chanted “Fire Ballard” during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 26-23 overtime victory over AFC South foe Jacksonville. Irsay says he understands fans were clamoring for changes but he believes Ballard and Steichen give the Colts the best chance of being successful next season.

Mike McCarthy ‘absolutely’ wants to return as Cowboys coach, owner Jerry Jones still not definitive

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy says he absolutely wants to return as the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones has dropped multiple hints that McCarthy would be back, but the team owner was far from definitive about McCarthy’s future after a 23-19 loss to Washington finished a 7-10 season. Jones says he hasn’t yet decided on whether he will extend the coach’s contract. The Cowboys were already out of playoff contention before the finale. McCarthy was on an expiring contract after five seasons, including going 12-5 and to the playoffs in each of the previous three years.

BC’s Stiga scores on OT breakaway to give US 2nd straight world junior title, 4-3 over Finland

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Teddy Stiga scored on a breakaway at 8:04 of 3-on-3 overtime to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Finland on Sunday night in the world junior hockey championship game. The Boston College forward beat goalie Petteri Rimpinen through the leg pads to end it. The Americans avenged a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in group play, overcoming a two-goal deficit in the second period to win their second straight title and seventh overall. Boston University teammates Brandon Svoboda and Cole Hutson scored late in the second period to tie it. Svoboda cut it to 3-2 with 2:22 left on a deflected shot, and Hutson fired a wrist shot from the slot past Rimpinen with 29 seconds remaining. Boston College’s James Hagens also scored.

Dolphins’ frustrated Tyreek Hill appears to indicate he wants out of Miami after loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyreek Hill could be on his way out of Miami. The star wide receiver appeared to indicate after the Dolphins’ 32-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that he might want to play elsewhere next season. Hill said he has to do what’s best for him and his family and he’s “opening the door” and added “I’m out.” Hill had two catches for 20 yards against the Jets after being listed as questionable with a wrist injury and illness. Coach Mike McDaniel said he was told in the second half Hill was unavailable to play and it wasn’t because of a new injury.

