AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 p.m. EDT

MADRID (AP) — Spain has spoken loudly through its government, political parties, soccer clubs, players and ordinary citizens to condemn the kiss of a player by the head of its soccer federation that sullied its Women’s World Cup victory. But the apparent abuse of authority by Luis Rubiales has also brought the nation that has made strides in gender equality face-to-face with the sexism that still runs deep in its most popular sport. Now the question is whether the scandal caused by the most powerful man in Spanish soccer can bring about deeper changes in a sport where women have historically been discriminated.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Another game, another blowout for the U.S. at the Basketball World Cup. And now the competition figures to get considerably tougher. Anthony Edwards scored 22 points and the Americans completed an easy march through the group stage by beating Jordan 110-62 to improve to 3-0 and finish atop Group C. Second-round play for the U.S. starts Friday against Montenegro. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the only player with any NBA experience on Jordan’s roster. He led his team with 20 points and seven rebounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Tuesday night. At 43, Williams is the oldest player in the field. The first 21 times Williams entered the U.S. Open, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Minnen was born in August 1997, the month before Williams reached the U.S. Open final for the first time.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An attendance record of global proportions could be set Wednesday night when the University of Nebraska hosts a celebration of volleyball at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The event will feature an exhibition between Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and a regular-season match between Omaha and the fourth-ranked Cornhuskers. Nebraska athletic department officials have taken aim at the women’s sporting event world attendance record of 91,648. It was set during a Champions League soccer match in Spain in 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly placed six players on waivers. ESPN reported they are pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. Giolito says he read the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Los Angeles would get some salary relief if the players are claimed and their contracts assumed. The Angels are 63-70 and headed for their eighth straight losing season. The moves signal the team has given up after going all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring Giolito and Grichuk among several others.

MONACO (AP) — The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won’t be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA. Spain could sweep the prizes for women’s soccer. FIFA suspended Rubiales while it investigates the kiss he forced on Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. UEFA has stayed publicly silent on the issue since Rubiales provoked a furor in Spain and elsewhere and then refused to resign.

The true opening weekend of the college football season is a five-day marathon. This season feels like the end of an era in college football, but when the games kick off all the off-the-field drama will fade away. Week 1 is light on marquee matchups and heavy on potential mismatches. Twelve ranked teams are favored by at least 20 points against FBS opponents. The main event will be Sunday night in Orlando, Florida, where there is a top-10 matchup between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State.

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting that likely happened inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, followed by a scary moment for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in Colorado. Both in a span of four days. While Major League Baseball is on track for a marked increase in attendance this year, the pair of high-profile incidents raised questions about the safety of players and fans inside and outside of big league ballparks. A spokeswoman for the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that the union takes player safety “very seriously” and that it reviews club and stadium protocols throughout every season “to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.” Acuña had an encounter with two fans during Atlanta’s 14-4 win over Colorado on Monday night.

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL. Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee. Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green also switched teams and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move via trade. Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, head-and-neck restraints rank as the top safety improvement in NASCAR history. SAFER barriers also received several mentions, including three votes as the No. 1 enhancement. But eight of the 12 contributors said HANS devices top the list. Edsel Ford II says “it sparked a revolution in safety.” NASCAR mandated the use of head-and-neck restraints in late 2001 following the death of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.

