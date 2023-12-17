AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 p.m. EST

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts questionable for Monday night vs Seahawks because of illness, AP source says

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable for Monday night’s game at Seattle because of an illness, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the injury report hasn’t been released yet, said Hurts will travel separately from the team. The Eagles have lost two straight games but would secure the NFC East title if they beat the Seahawks and win their final three games.

Star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets with an ankle injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without star receiver Tyreek Hill when they face the New York Jets on Sunday. Hill had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and did not practice this week after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle while being tackled against the Tennessee Titans. Hill leads the NFL with 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns and entered Week 15 on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history. The Dolphins will also be without both starting safeties, DeShon Elliott and Jevon Holland, and starting cornerback Xavien Howard.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans after cardiac arrest during EPL game

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton says its captain Tom Lockyer is undergoing tests and scans at hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game. Lockyer fell to the ground during Luton’s match against Bournemouth on Saturday. The game was abandoned. He had also collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery. The 29-year-old Lockyer received about seven minutes of treatment from medical staff on the field at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium. The game was abandoned in the 65th minute with the score 1-1. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”

Transfer portal presents challenges to coaches in retaining players, not just recruiting them

College recruiting more than ever never really stops once the players are on campus. Job 1: Recruit. Job 2: Retain. The ready opportunities for players to transfer makes it even more important for coaches around the country to devote plenty of time to them once they arrive, hoping to keep promising youngsters and starters alike in the fold and out of the transfer portal. Alabama coach Nick Saban and peers around the country say relationships with the players is key. But available NIL money is also a big factor.

Brignone dominates to win World Cup super-G, cuts gap to Shiffrin after the American skies out

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Federica Brignone dominated to win a World Cup super-G and trim the gap in the overall standings to Mikaela Shiffrin after the American skied out at Val d’Isere. Brignone beat Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by almost half a second. The Norwegian skier was a surprise second to prevent an Italian one-two in the French Alps as Sofia Goggia was third. Shiffrin failed to finish after missing a turning gate on a blind section that troubled several athletes. Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami also skied out. Shiffrin is bidding for a record-tying sixth title and has a 63-point lead over 2020 champion Brignone.

Club World Cup dates in the United States confirmed

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — FIFA says the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States will be staged from June 15 to July 13, 2025. The 32-team tournament will officially be called Mundial de Clubes and will be “harmoniously aligned with the International Match Calendar” to ensure there would be enough of a gap between the final and the start of domestic leagues. An annual tournament called the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA will be played from 2024 between the Champions League winner and the winner of an intercontinental play off between clubs from the other soccer confederations.

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150,000 for criticizing officials, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $100,000 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fined $50,000 for criticizing officials following a 20-17 loss to Buffalo last week. Reid and Mahomes violated the NFL’s policy about public criticism of game officials for comments about an offside penalty that negated a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Kadarius Toney clearly lined up offside on a play in which he caught a lateral from Travis Kelce and ran for a score. Reid said officials normally warn players about being offside and called the penalty “a bit embarrassing” for the NFL.

Leon Edwards retains welterweight belt with unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 296

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight belt, unanimously outpointing Colby Covington at UFC 296. In a bout that hardly lived up to its billing, Edwards (22-3) showed poise and patience as he picked his spots to outclass Covington (17-4), beating the former interim champion at his own game. Rather than using his strengths on his feet as a striker, Edwards chose to grapple and counter whenever Covington took shots for a takedown. After entering the arena draped in an American flag, Covington made a pit stop to share a quick word with former President Donald Trump before stepping into the octagon. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight belt in his first title defense, winning a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval.

Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with $700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk

PHOENIX (AP) — Once the intial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani’s record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning. A total of $680 million — 97% of the money — was deferred until 2034-43 with no interest. The contract structure could benefit Ohtani and the franchise, but it comes with risk for both sides.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is having surgery for a broken hip after falling at a concert in Los Angeles. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to a hospital. His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday. Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, helping them to five NBA championships. He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.