AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EST

US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0 in the Women’s Gold Cup

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mexico beat the United States for the second time ever, getting goals from Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo for a 2-0 victory in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The U.S. entered the game 40-1-1 against its rival, with its only previous loss a 2-1 decision during Women’s World Cup qualifying in 2010. It was the first loss for the U.S. under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who took over after the team’s dramatic exit from the Women’s World Cup last summer. Ovalle’s goal in the 28th minute after a miscue by U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn was the first goal conceded by the U.S. to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches.

Refs admit they missed foul on what Pistons coach Monty Williams says was ‘worst call of the season’

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams criticized officials for what he said was the “absolute worst call of the season” in the final seconds of a loss to New York. He was right: There should have been a foul called. That’s what the referees determined after watching the replay of Ausur Thompson’s collision with Donte DiVincenzo along the sideline. Crew chief James Williams says DiVincenzo should have been whistled for a loose-ball foul on the play. After Thompson lost the ball, the Knicks made the winning basket with 2.8 seconds left.

Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is likely to get two or three plate appearances Tuesday when he makes his exhibition debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox. It’ll be the two-way star’s first game action since signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason — and since right elbow surgery in September that will keep the two-time MVP from pitching this year. He’ll be the designated hitter, a role he’s expected to fill all season. Ohtani has looked sharp in practice this spring and took live batting practice on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani will dictate how many at-bats he gets Tuesday, but he expected him to come up two or three times.

Duke’s Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Filipowski injury

Duke coach Jon Scheyer wants the Atlantic Coast Conference to implement measures to prevent court-storming after star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled following a collision with a fan during a weekend loss at Wake Forest. Scheyer said Monday that Filipowski was “a little bit sore” after the incident Saturday. Filipowski sported a bag of ice on his knee after banging his right leg into the leg of a fan running by him toward midcourt during the rush. Scheyer followed his postgame call to ban court-storming with a plea for the ACC to put such a policy in place now. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils host an eight-win Louisville team on Wednesday.

NASCAR teams have hired a top antitrust attorney in their revenue dispute. Here’s what it means

The NASCAR season is underway, with 38 races set to determine another stock car racing champion in the 76th season of the top motorsports series in the United States. There is a serious problem for NASCAR and its teams: Negotiations on a new revenue-sharing model have deteriorated. Teams have hired top antitrust sports attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, as an adviser. The move was a power play by the 15 teams that hold the 36 charters guaranteeing entry into every race. The off-the-track brawl has millions at stake.

The wild, wild Western Conference: Tight race to the finish awaits with slim separation among teams

DENVER (AP) — The West Conference has been a beast this season. So much so that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are on the bubble of making the postseason. The standings are so volatile heading into the home stretch that Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are 2 1/2-games out of the top seed. But they’re also a four-game skid away from falling into the play-in tournament. It’s chaos, indeed, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder leading the conference with matching 40-17 marks. The playoff picture is all still so murky, unlike the Eastern Conference where Boston sits atop the standings by 7 1/2 games over Cleveland.

Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart re-signs with New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty. The Liberty now have their entire starting lineup back from last season’s team that lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces. Stewart came to the Liberty last season after spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and earned the league MVP honor for the second time in her career. The MVP award was one of the tightest races with Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson right behind Stewart.

Houston rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Purdue, UConn; South Florida makes its rankings debut

Now it’s Houston’s turn at the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Cougars moved to No. 1 for the first time this season in Monday’s latest poll. They climbed one spot to end reigning national champion Connecticut’s six-week stay there. Houston became the fifth team to hold the top spot this season after an overtime win at Baylor. Purdue was No. 2 while UConn fell to third. The poll’s new additions included South Florida at No. 25 for that program’s first-ever appearance. No. 22 Utah State and No. 23 Gonzaga rejoined the poll.

Anthony Kim returning after 12 years to LIV? Greg Norman drops a tease

All signs point toward Anthony Kim ending his 12-year absence by playing on the LIV Golf circuit in Saudi Arabia. The latest indication is a video tease from Greg Norman. The short video shows vague images of Kim. Norman writes of an incredible talent and that it was his honor to welcome him to LIV Golf. A spokeswoman for the Saudi-funded league said Monday there was nothing official to announce. Kim is 38. He walked away from the PGA Tour in 2012 and hasn’t played since. He had an Achilles tendon injury the next year and has given only one interview since then.

Twins acquire outfielder Manuel Margot in 3-player trade with Dodgers, who add Kiké Hernández

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández. The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

