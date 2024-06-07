AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EDT

Celtics rout Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind Brown, returning Porzingis

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 20 in his first game in more than a month and the Boston Celtics powered past the Dallas Mavericks 107-89 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Derrick White finished with 15 points for Boston, which led by 29 points in the first half and connected on 16 3-pointers in a powerful start to its quest for an 18th NBA title. Porzingis, who had been sidelined since April 29 with a strained right calf, came off the bench and provided an immediate spark, adding six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes. Six Celtics finished in double figures.

German court drops case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after settlement with his ex-partner

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has dropped a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after he agreed to pay 200,000 euros — about $218,000 — and reached an out-of-court settlement with his former partner. A district court in Berlin ended the trial on Friday with the agreement of prosecutors and lawyers for both Zverev and his former partner, Brenda Patea. Zverev, the world No. 4, was facing a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020, with prosecutors alleging that he pushed her against a wall and choked her. Zverev, who faces Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open, has denied any wrongdoing.

Paris Olympics organizers unveil a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, was displayed on Friday on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. The hugely popular tower in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the Games. The tower is nicknamed La Dame de Fer — The Iron Lady — and will feature prominently in the July Paris Games and the following Paralympics.

Lakers conduct a public coaching search, considering Hurley and Redick, in hopes of pleasing LeBron

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ reported plan to offer a massive contract to UConn coach Dan Hurley is the latest twist in the monthlong race to replace Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick and ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego are also reported candidates. The 17-time NBA champion franchise was knocked out of the first round of the current playoffs, but the Lakers have nicely filled the void of hoops drama during the week before the NBA Finals with steady leaks about the progress of their quest for a coach who can entice LeBron James to finish his career in purple and gold.

Iga Swiatek will face Jasmine Paolini in the French Open women’s final

PARIS (AP) — The contrasts between the French Open women’s finalists are obvious. Iga Swiatek already owns four Grand Slam titles, including three in Paris. Jasmine Paolini had never been past the second round at any major tournament until this season. Entering Saturday’s title match, Swiatek is on a 20-match winning streak at Roland Garros as she pursues a third consecutive championship on the red clay. The Polish star’s career record at the place is 34-2. Italy’s Paolini was 3-5 at the French Open until this six-win run over the past two weeks. Swiatek is ranked No. 1. Paolini is ranked 15th.

Can tennis, pickleball and padel co-exist? The folks in charge of the French Open think so

PARIS (AP) — Let other folks fret about whether tennis might lose athletes and audiences to pickleball or padel. The people in charge of tennis in France are embracing those other racket-adjacent sports, figuring, essentially: The more, the merrier. The French tennis federation (FFT) officially brought pickleball under its umbrella and is seeking government approval to hold a sanctioned national championship. French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo, a former No. 1-ranked tennis player, and FFT president Gilles Moretton took part in a pickleball demonstration on one of the Grand Slam tournament’s courts on Thursday as part of an effort to promote the sport.

The Celtics’ formula is lots of 3s, lots of stops. The Mavericks need a solution in the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — When the Boston Celtics make a ton of 3-pointers, forget it. They’re probably not going to lose. That was surely something the Dallas Mavericks understood before Game 1 of the NBA Finals — and if they, or anyone else, somehow were unaware of that fact, it was on full display in the opener. The Celtics made 16 3s, outscoring the Mavericks by 27 points from long range, in their 107-89 victory Thursday night. Both teams have an off day Friday and are scheduled to resume practice Saturday. Game 2 is Sunday night in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White each made three 3s and five others each made two. It was only seventh time in playoff history that seven teammates made at least two 3s.

Belmont with Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners could be the best of these Triple Crown races

There’s no Triple Crown on the line for the first Belmont Stakes taking place at Saratoga. But the race does have the first- and second-place finishers from the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. It’s the first time in more than a decade the Belmont has had the Derby and Preakness winners in the field. That rematch opportunity with the race shortened from its usual marathon distance has one veteran trainer saying it could be the best of the three legs of the Triple Crown this year. Derby runner-up Sierra Leone opened as the favorite after losing to Mystik Dan by a nose in Louisville.

Connor McDavid, hockey’s best player, finally gets a chance to win a Stanley Cup championship

For the first time in his nine-year NHL career, Connor McDavid is playing for the biggest prize in hockey with the chance to lift the Stanley Cup for the first time. He and the Edmonton Oilers are facing the Florida Panthers in the final starting Saturday. It’s a chance for hockey’s biggest star to finally win a championship. The spotlight is on the face of the sport to get the job done as an underdog against an opponent at this stage for a second consecutive season and is seeking the first title in franchise history.

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 after Tyson’s health episode

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul is now set for Nov. 15 after the former world heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight last month. The fight was originally set for July 20 in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It will be aired on Netflix. Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. First responders met the flight and Tyson’s camp later attributed the episode to an ulcer problem. Tyson turns 58 on June 30.

