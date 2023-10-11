AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:02 a.m. EDT

Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and Adolis García homered early, Nathan Eovaldi struck out seven over seven innings in another series-clinching start and the Texas Rangers completed an AL Division Series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 7-1 victory in Game 3. The wild-card Rangers have won all five of their postseason games and are headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011. AL East champ Baltimore won an AL-high 101 games and was never swept in a series during the regular season. Nathaniel Lowe also homered for Texas, which is taking three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy to his first ALCS.

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner before season opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup championship banner in the most Las Vegas way possible. Captain Mark Stone placed the Stanley Cup next to an oversized slot machine on the ice Tuesday night before the season opener against the Seattle Kraken. He then pulled the lever. Three Cups representing the jackpot came up. Then the banner began to emerge from the slot machine as the capacity crowd roared and players looked on.

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton is in intensive care with pneumonia

Olympic gymnastics champion Mary Lou Retton has pneumonia and is in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton’s daughter, McKenna Kelley, shared Retton’s condition in an Instagram post. Kelley said the 55-year-old Retton, who became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, is “fighting for her life” and not able to breathe on her own. Kelley started a fundraising campaign on Retton’s behalf for medical expenses. Kelley wrote that Retton does not currently have medical insurance.

Astros pound 4 homers, with a pair by Abreu, to rout Twins 9-1 and take 2-1 ALDS lead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer for Houston in a four-run first inning against Sonny Gray and piled on with a two-run shot in the ninth to power the Astros past the Minnesota Twins 9-1. Houston leads the AL Division Series 2-1. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run in three games and Alex Bregman had a homer and an RBI single for the defending World Series champions. The Astros moved within one win of a seventh consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier had nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Game 4 is Wednesday at Target Field.

NHL issues updated theme night guidance, which includes a ban on players using Pride tape on the ice

The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-colored stick tape for Pride nights. The updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warmups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights, including Pride, Hockey Fights Cancer or military appreciation. Players can voluntarily participate in themed celebrations off the ice. Previously the NHL had decided not to allow teams to wear any theme jerseys for warmups after a handful of players opted out last season.

Teresa Weatherspoon to become Chicago Sky’s next coach, according to her agent

The Chicago Sky have an agreement in place with Teresa Weatherspoon to make her their next coach, according to her agent, Richard Gray. He confirmed the news in a text message to The Associated Press. The Sky have been searching for a coach since James Wade left in the middle of the season to take an assistant job with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Emre Vatanseyer was interim coach for the rest of the season, including a playoff series loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Column: MLB’s playoff format is penalizing top seeds with all that time off

The Baltimore Orioles won an AL-leading 101 games during the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers also reached triple digits in victories. Those impressive accomplishments earned both teams a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, the time off did them no good. Tossing in the 104-win Atlanta Braves and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, baseball’s four top seeds went a combined 2-6 on their home fields to start the best-of-five division round. Is it time to say goodbye to the bye?

The Dodgers’ bats have gone cold in the postseason. Now they’re facing playoff elimination

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers cobbled together a 100-win regular season against the odds, using a strong offense to compensate for a beat-up starting rotation. Time is running out for that formula to produce even one postseason win. The Dodgers are down to their last chance in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, facing a 2-0 deficit against the Arizona Diamondbacks when the series continues on Wednesday night. Much has been made of L.A.‘s bad starting pitching in the first two games, but it’s also been true that the Dodgers’ vaunted offense hasn’t been doing much. Mookie Betts is 0 for 7 over the first two games while Max Muncy is 1 for 7 and Freddie Freeman is 1 for 6.

Phillies insist they can put stunned disbelief of Game 2 meltdown behind them against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Division Series. The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 on Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Braves have not yet named a starting pitcher. The Phillies are trying to regroup after an epic Game 2 meltdown in a loss to the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer, and a game-ending double play for the ages wrapped things up for the Braves. A great catch by Michael Harris II and an alert backup and throw by Riley ended the game on a double play.

Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will place wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve according to a person with knowledge of the decision speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year will miss at least the next four games because of a hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped while trying to make a cut on his route in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Kansas City. Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns and has never missed a game in his career until now.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.