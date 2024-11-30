AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 p.m. EST

Andrew Luck returns to Stanford as the GM of the football program

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Luck is returning to Stanford in hopes of turning around a struggling football program that he once helped become a national power. Athletic director Bernard Muir announced that Luck has been hired as the general manager of the Stanford football team and tasked with overseeing all aspects of the program that just finished its fourth straight 3-9 season. Luck will work with coach Troy Taylor on recruiting and roster management, and with athletic department and university leadership on fundraising, alumni relations, sponsorships, student-athlete support and stadium experience. Luck has kept a low profile since his surprise retirement from the NFL at age 29 in 2019.

Chiefs recover botched snap by Raiders in closing seconds, clinch playoff berth with 19-17 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs recovered a botched snap while the Las Vegas Raiders were within range of a go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds remaining, preserving a 19-17 victory for Kansas City. The Chiefs secured their 10th consecutive playoff berth with the win. The Raiders were at the Kansas City 32 when Andre James snapped the ball and quarterback Aidan O’Connell wasn’t expecting it. Nick Bolton jumped on the fumble for Kansas City. The Chiefs have won 14 straight games decided by one possession. Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City.

Epic! No. 6 Georgia rallies to beat Ga Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes, bolsters playoff hopes

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for a 2-point conversion in the eighth overtime of a marathon for the ages after No. 6 Georgia pulled off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, giving the Bulldogs a 44-42 victory over Georgia Tech. After falling behind 17-0 at halftime and being dominated most of the game, the Bulldogs may have locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff — no matter how they fare in next weekend’s Southeastern Conference championship game. Carson Beck threw five touchdown passes, two of them in overtime, in a game the Bulldogs never led until after regulation. Georgia Tech was led by Haynes King, who ran for for three touchdowns and threw for two more. But the Yellow Jackets took their seventh straight loss to the Bulldogs.

Lando Norris hands Oscar Piastri the win in Qatar F1 sprint, defying McLaren orders

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lando Norris ignored team orders as he handed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri the win the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix in a one-two finish for the team. Norris started on pole position and kept the lead at the start as Piastri squeezed past the Mercedes of George Russell for second. Norris gave the lead to Piastri with the finish line in sight, paying back Piastri for gifting him a win in a sprint race in Brazil when Norris was still fighting Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title. McLaren’s one-two finish put the team closer to its first constructors’ title since 1998.

Face facts: Statues of stars like Kane and Ronaldo don’t always deliver. Sculptors offer advice

LONDON (AP) — One art critic compared the new Harry Kane bronze statue to a bulging-jawed comic strip character. The infamous Cristiano Ronaldo bust in 2017 gave the chiseled soccer star a chubby face and goofy smile. Sculptors are offering tips to avoid pitfalls. London-based Hywel Pratley says sculptors must first get the subject’s profile correct “and then you can go forward with more confidence.” Probably best to avoid smiles, Pratley adds because it’s “really difficult to do teeth looking good in sculpture.” London-based sculptural conservator Lucy Branch suggests an open vote because the public tends “to know whether the artist has hit the nail on the head.”

Mikaela Shiffrin takes leads after 1st run of giant slalom in chase for 100th career World Cup win

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin sits in first place after the first run of giant slalom as she chases her 100th career World Cup win. Shiffrin finished her first run in 55.78 seconds to take a .32-second lead over reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden. A win would put 29-year-old Shiffrin at 100 World Cup wins — a mark once thought unthinkable on the Alpine World Cup tour. A top-three finish would be her 155th World Cup podium and tie her with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark for the most of all time.

Colorado State advances to MW volleyball final and will take the court against San Jose State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado State coach Emily Kohan said her team will take the floor against San Jose State in the Mountain West volleyball championship rather than become the latest team to forfeit to the Spartans. The top-seeded Rams advanced to the tournament final on Friday by beating San Diego State 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23. An automatic bid to the 64-team NCAA Tournament is on the line in Saturday’s final. Several schools have forfeited to San Jose State this season. In a lawsuit recently filed by players from various schools against the conference and San Jose State officials, plaintiffs cited unspecified reports asserting there was a transgender player on the San Jose State team.

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise. The Bears were plagued by questionable decision-making late in games, including on Thursday when they allowed the clock to run out.

Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards passing. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

Daniel Jones joins the Vikings in learning and support mode for now in his fresh start

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The quarterback revitalization program the Minnesota Vikings have unofficially launched under coach Kevin O’Connell has a new participant in Daniel Jones. The sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft requested his release by the New York Giants last week. He was signed to Minnesota’s practice squad after deciding to join a 9-2 team with an NFL-wide reputation for a player-friendly environment and a coach with a knack for quarterback development.

