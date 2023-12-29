AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EST

Joe Flacco throws 3 TD passes and Browns clinch unlikely spot in playoffs with 37-20 win over Jets

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth and just their second since 2002 despite numerous injuries with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets. The Browns are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North. They’re still in the hunt for the conference’s No. 1 overall seed. That’s something unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. Flacco threw two TD passes to running back Jerome Ford and for 296 yards in the first half. The Jets held the Browns to just 3 points after halftime.

Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics before Boston recovered to win 128-122. Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a win at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record. Kristaps Porzingis had 35 points for Boston and Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points and 10 assists. Boston won its fourth straight and ninth in 10 games. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points and nine assists.

Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl. That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season. Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan say watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities. McLellan also says that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe says he overcame naysayers including Bill O’Brien to lead the Tide to the CFP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Milroe says former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien once suggested he should change positions. Milroe went on to become Bryce Young’s successor and a determined, highly competitive quarterback who led the Crimson Tide all the way to the College Football Playoff this season. He has passed for 2,718 yards with 23 TD throws against just six interceptions. But more importantly to Milroe, Alabama is on an 11-game win streak. Milroe’s resilience is the central theme of his college career, which began quietly behind Young. He won the Tide’s starting job this year, only to lose it in a one-week benching.

Bills’ Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him ‘100 percent false’

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them “100 percent false” and “blown out of proportion.” Miller addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30. Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing. The 34-year-old Miller has been charged by police with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman. However, the chief magistrate judge in Dallas County says prosecutors have yet to file charges against Miller.

Dominican baseball player Wander Franco fails to appear at prosecutor’s office amid investigation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco failed to show up for a meeting with a prosecutor who is investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías says the investigation will continue regardless of Franco’s no-show. She waited for the All-Star player and his lawyers at her office, but they didn’t appear. Dominican prosecutors and police showed up on Tuesday at a Franco property in Baní, his hometown about 37 miles southwest of Santo Domingo. They did not find the 22-year-old player to request he appeared for testimony.

Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September. The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter says Shannon is “innocent.” Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005. The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended Illinois’ football game at Kansas on Sept. 8.

Michigan built the pillars of this season’s defense off last year’s CFP disappointment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did plenty of self reflection on the plane ride back from Arizona after Michigan lost a 51-45 shootout to TCU in last year’s Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal. Minter saw his Wolverines defense allow nearly 500 total yards and an average of 7 yards per play in their worst performance of the season. While he was disappointed, Minter also knew that he had an experienced unit returning that knew the scheme. It was now a matter of making his players understand what they needed to do. Enter Minter’s emphasis on the four pillars of his defense that have led the Wolverines back to the playoff.

Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks. They’re handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Hall will start against Green Bay. He benched Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-24 loss.

Mikaela Shiffrin masters tough course conditions at women’s World Cup GS for career win 92

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has held on to a big first-run lead to win a women’s World Cup giant slalom for the American’s record-extending 92nd career victory. Shiffrin lost most of her advantage as she skied a rather conservative final run and posted only the 17th fastest time. But it was enough to beat Federica Brignone by 0.38 seconds. The result sent the Italian to the top of the discipline standings. Sara Hector of Sweden dropped from second after the opening run to third. It was Shiffrin’s 22nd career win in GS but first this season.

