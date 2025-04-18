AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers says he’s not holding teams hostage as he ponders his future in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is in no rush to make a decision about his future. The free-agent quarterback said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that he is “not holding anybody hostage” as he weighs whether to return for a 21st season. Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in March. The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP has visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and talked with the Minnesota Vikings in recent weeks. Rodgers said he will keep the lines of communication open, but added that there are certain things going on in his personal life that are currently taking precedence over anything related to football.

The NBA playoffs are about to begin. And it might be a wide-open race to the title again

There was Toronto in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023 and Boston in 2024. Six different seasons, six different champions. A run of parity like none other in NBA history. And now the Celtics get their turn at bucking that trend. Boston will try to win back-to-back NBA titles, something no franchise has managed since Golden State did it in 2017 and 2018. The NBA playoffs start Saturday with four Game 1s, continue Sunday with four more Game 1s and just like that a 16-team, two-month journey will be off and running.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred meets with President Donald Trump at White House

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred met this week at the White House with President Donald Trump. MLB says “President Trump is a longtime fan of baseball” and adds “as he has done in the past, Commissioner Manfred was pleased to visit the White House again to discuss issues pertaining to baseball with the president.” A lawyer for Pete Rose has applied for the late career hits leaders to to be reinstated from his permanent ban. Trump said he plans to pardon Rose, who pleaded guilty in 1990 to two counts of filing false tax returns and served a five-month prison sentence.

Justin Thomas makes 11 birdies for a 61 to take the lead at Harbour Town

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas found just the right tonic for his post-Masters week. He has tied the course record at Harbour Town with a 61 to lead the RBC Heritage. Thomas made 11 birdies and nearly had the course record all to himself until missing a 5-foot birdie chance at the end. He leads by three shots over defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. Scheffler played without stress. He only got out of position once and only one other time had to scramble for par in his round of 64. The weather was ideal and so was the start for Thomas.

Chisholm ejected for arguing called 3rd strike during Yankees’ 6-3 win over Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from the New York Yankees’ 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, then appeared to violate Major League Baseball’s social media policy when he posted in-game criticism online. Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning by plate umpire John Bacon for arguing after a called third strike on a full-count pitch from Mason Montgomery that appeared low, his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees. He posted on his X account, “Not even … close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted it. MLB’s regulations bans the use of electronic devices during games and its social media policy prohibits “displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.”

Luka Doncic eager to start playing big games for Lakers, starting in playoff date with Timberwolves

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2 1/2 months now, and he’s feeling fairly comfortable in his new home. The playoffs begin this weekend, and the Lakers know they’re about to see yet another side of their Slovenian superstar. Doncic is one of the top playoff performers of his generation, and he is just one year removed from his remarkable effort in carrying the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals despite significant injuries to his right knee, left ankle and chest. Doncic has LeBron James on his side this spring when the third-seeded Lakers begin the first round against the surging Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1.

College football players chasing dollars with portal open and House settlement approval delayed

The opening of the college football transfer portal has created a dash for cash. The delay in a judge approving the House v NCAA antitrust settlement has extended the window of there being no limits on the amount of money players can receive from their schools’ NIL collectives or from third-party endorsement deals. More than 400 players have entered the portal since it opened Wednesday. Athletes have until April 25 to enter, and they clearly have leverage until the settlement is approved. Sports attorney Mit Winter says schools have a free pass to pay athletes as much as they want.

Deion Sanders, Buffs face scrutiny over retiring jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders offered hugs and handshakes as a way to soothe any hard feelings over the recent announcement that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders skipped the line to have their jersey numbers retired this weekend. The Buffaloes ruffled some feathers of past players and alumni when they announced that Hunter’s No. 12 and Sanders’ No. 2 would be retired before the spring game. They’re the fifth and sixth players in Colorado’s 135-year history to receive that honor. Hunter is coming off a Heisman Trophy campaign. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas award as college football’s top QB. Both are expected to be high selections at the NFL draft.

Nats pitcher Jorge López suspended 3 games for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen’s head

Major League Baseball says Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge López has been suspended three games and fined for throwing at Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen. López was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates after a high pitch near McCutchen’s head led to the benches briefly clearing in the seventh inning. The right-hander has filed an appeal of the suspension, which was set to begin Thursday but will not take effect until that process is done. Nationals manager Dave Martinez received a fine and one-game suspension because of the incident.

Florida State cancels all on-campus sports events through the weekend after on-campus shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has canceled all home athletic events through the weekend after an on-campus shooting Thursday left two dead and at least six others injured. That includes its final two spring football practices, a baseball series against Virginia and a softball series against Georgia Tech. The two people who died were not students at the university, but the shooter is believed to be a student, Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. He was the son of a sheriff’s deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting. Classes also have been canceled through Friday.

