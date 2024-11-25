AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST

Saquon Barkley sets Eagles franchise record with 255 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 37-20 win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for touchdowns of 70 and 72 yards in the second half and finished with an Eagles-record 255 yards rushing in the streaking Philadelphia Eagles’ seventh consecutive victory. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-20. Barkley finished with the ninth-most yards rushing in a game in NFL history, largely thanks to his huge TD runs early and late in the second half. He rushed for a 70-yard score on the opening snap of the third quarter, and he added a 72-yard surge up the middle with 2:44 to play. Barkley finished with 302 total yards. He leads the NFL with 1,392 yards rushing.

Seibert misses an extra point late as the Commanders lose their 3rd in a row, 34-26 to the Cowboys

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Austin Seibert missed his second extra point of the game with 21 seconds left after Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin connected on an 86-yard touchdown, Dallas’ Juanyeh Thomas returned the ensuing onside kick attempt for a touchdown, and the Cowboys pulled out a 34-26 victory Sunday that extended the Commanders’ skid to three games. Seibert was wide left on the point-after attempt following a bad snap. On the ensuing onside kick attempt, Juanyeh Thomas returned it 43 yards for a touchdown as the Cowboys ended their losing streak at five in improbable fashion. Earlier in the fourth quarter, KaVonte Turpin returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD.

Sam Darnold leads game-winning drive in OT and Vikings beat Bears 30-27 after blowing late lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Darnold threw for 90 of his 330 yards in overtime to set up Parker Romo’s game-ending 29-yard field goal, and the Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Chicago Bears 30-27 after giving up 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation. Darnold threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Addison caught eight passes for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson had 114 yards receiving for the Vikings, who remained one game behind Detroit in the rugged NFC North. Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears, who lost their fifth straight.

Who’s No. 1? No. 2 UConn, No. 5 UCLA and No. 6 Notre Dame all have chance at top spot in AP poll

A wild weekend in Los Angeles set up for a new No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll when it’s released Monday. The question is who will it be? Defending champion South Carolina has been No. 1 for 23 straight weeks after going undefeated last season and winning its first few games of the new season before losing 77-62 at No. 5 UCLA. Sixth-ranked Notre Dame took it to No. 3 USC winning 74-61 a day earlier. Besides the Bruins and Irish, No. 2 UConn can make a case to move up to the top spot. If they do move up to No. 1, it would be the 251st time that Geno Auriemma’s team has held that spot. The last came in the final poll of 2021.

AP Top 25: Alabama, Mississippi out of top 10 and Miami, SMU are in; Oregon remains unanimous No. 1

Alabama and Mississippi tumbled out of the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll and Miami and SMU moved in following a chaotic weekend in the SEC. Oregon is No. 1 for the sixth straight week and Ohio State, Texas and Penn State held their places behind the Ducks. The shuffling begins at No. 5, where Notre Dame returned for the first time since Week 2 after beating Army for its ninth straight win. No. 6 Georgia moved up two spots, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 8 Miami rose three and No. 9 SMU jumped four places. Indiana dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 following its first loss.

Thitikul finishes eagle-birdie to win CME Group Tour Championship and claim record $4M prize

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Down by two shots with two holes to play, Jeeno Thitikul knew exactly what was needed to capture the biggest prize in women’s golf history. And a eagle-birdie finish for the second straight day made it happen. Thitikul claimed the record-setting $4 million first-place check by winning the CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday. It was the biggest money prize in women’s golf history. Thitikul shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday and finished the week at 22 under, one shot ahead of Angel Yin (66). Yin had a two-shot lead walking to the 17th tee, only to wind up settling for the $1 million runner-up check.

Injured Joel Embiid, Paul George watch from the 76ers’ bench once again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All-Stars Paul George and Joel Embiid both missed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with knee injuries. Six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry also sat out with a bad hip. It’s turning into a lost season for the struggling Sixers. The Sixers can only wonder how good they might have been if former stars Ben Simmons and James Harden stayed healthy and happy when they were with the franchise. Both players returned to Philadelphia over the weekend and served as a reminder of how little has changed for the 76ers over the last decade.

From Maui to the Caribbean, college hoops’ Thanksgiving tournaments a beloved part of the sport

College basketball is ready for its Thanksgiving Week closeup. The schedule is full of early season tournaments that could create buzzworthy marquee matchups. And many of those come in warm-weather locations. The Maui Invitational in Hawaii turns 40 years old this year. It opens Monday with a field that includes two-time reigning national champion and second ranked UConn. The Battle 4 Atlantis men’s tournament in the Bahamas opens Wednesday. It has a field topped by No. 3 Gonzaga. There are also multiple women’s events in the Bahamas featuring ranked teams, including the fourth Atlantis women’s tournament.

Jannik Sinner leads Italy past the Netherlands for its second consecutive Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner clinched Italy’s second consecutive Davis Cup title and capped his breakthrough season at the top of tennis by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final of the team competition in Malaga, Spain. Matteo Berrettini won Sunday’s opening singles match 6-4, 6-2 against Botic van de Zandschulp. The Italians are the first country to win the Davis Cup twice in a row since the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013. The No. 1-ranked Sinner stretched his unbeaten streak in singles to 14 matches and 26 sets. Netherlands reached the Davis Cup final for the first time.

Verstappen still manages to win 4th straight F1 title in one of worst seasons of his Red Bull career

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen won an unbelievable 19 races last season that included an incredible streak of 10 in a row in what would arguably go down as one of the greatest years in Formula 1 history. And yet it is this year’s eight-win season — his lowest victory total since 2020 — that Verstappen considers a career-defining campaign. Those eight wins were enough to win him a fourth consecutive F1 championship on Saturday night with his easy drive at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The championship made Verstappen only the sixth driver in F1 history to win four or more titles.

