AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:17 p.m. EST

Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night. The NFC wild-card game was moved out of Southern California because of devastating wildfires. Rookie Jared Verse returned a fumble for a 57-yard score for the Rams, who looked comfortable in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium from the first snap. LA drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. The game was played in Glendale, Arizona, nearly 400 miles east of the Rams’ home stadium.

Sam Darnold’s career-best season ends with a thud as he takes 9 sacks in playoff loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Darnold’s renaissance pushed Minnesota to one of the NFL’s best records, offering the hope of a deep playoff run. A disappointing night in the desert rammed Darnold and the Vikings right out of the postseason. Darnold was ineffective for most of of his first playoff start, losing two turnovers while being sacked nine times in the Vikings’ 27-9 loss the Los Angeles Rams. Steady for most of his turnaround season, Darnold finished 25 of 39 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception. One of the sacks caused a fumble that Jared Verse returned 57 yards for a touchdown.

Brazil’s João Fonseca is just 18 but he upset the No. 9 seed at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — João Fonseca has definitively introduced himself to the world as the latest teen sensation in men’s tennis by upsetting No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Australian Open. The victory Tuesday night was quite a debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the 18-year-old Fonseca. He is a Brazilian who is currently ranked 112th in the world and made it into the bracket at Melbourne Park by winning three matches in qualifying rounds last week. The victory over 10-time major quarterfinalist Rublev, who is 27, stretched Fonseca’s unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray chatted mid-match thanks to the new Australian Open coaches’ box

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and his new coach, Andy Murray, are taking advantage of a new setup at the Australian Open that gives players’ entourages a chance to sit right next to the court in special four-seat pods. It allows for easier interaction between a player and a coach during a match. Djokovic and Murray made their debut as a partnership during a first-round victory in Rod Laver Arena on Monday night. Tennis is now allowing coaching in all matches after trying to prevent it for years. Having the coaches right near the court is something new this year at Melbourne Park.

As Formula One questions swirl, Colton Herta wants to keep his focus on winning first IndyCar crown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta has been addressing Formula 1 questions for most of his IndyCar career. The 24-year-old from California needs an opportunity for him to ever make a decision. Until then, he’d rather focus on his full-time gig. Yes, Herta, seems content to put his long-term plans on hold for now while he pursues the two titles that have eluded him — Indianapolis 500 winner and IndyCar series champion.

Lakers, Clippers return to their home courts after days of fire devastation across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Lakers and the Clippers both went back to work Monday night in Los Angeles’ first two NBA games since catastrophic wildfires killed at least 24 people and destroyed significant sections of their hometown. The Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs in their downtown arena, while the Clippers hosted the Miami Heat in their brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood about 10 miles south of downtown. Lakers coach JJ Redick and his family lost their home in the Pacific Palisades in the fires Tuesday. He was grateful to get back on the court with his players.

Eugenio Chacarra is out of LIV Golf and losing prime years. It’s a cautionary tale for youth

HONOLULU (AP) — Eugenio Chacarra still has youth on his side. He’s just wasting years. He was the most talented young player to sign with Saudi-funded LIV Golf when he left Oklahoma State. And he won in his first year. But now he’s out of the league and ineligible for PGA Tour-sanctioned events until September. He also has played in only one major. They won’t be easy for him to get in. Chacarra says winning on the PGA Tour can be life-changing and LIV is only about money. His plight is a cautionary tale for youth who join LIV.

Blowouts show the Broncos, Chargers aren’t as close to upending the Chiefs as they may have thought

DENVER (AP) — The Chargers and Broncos joined the Chiefs in this year’s playoffs. But early exits show they’re not as close to knocking off Kansas City as they may have thought. Both teams played the Chiefs tough this season. The Chargers lost by two and seven points and the Broncos lost by two when a game-winning field goal was blocked as time expired in Week 10 and blew out the Chiefs’ backups a week ago. Broncos coach Sean Payton said getting a home playoff game was the next step, something that would require ending the Chiefs’ nine-year run as AFC West champs.

The Pistons — yes, the Pistons — are emerging as a serious surprise story in the NBA this season

They lead the NBA in wins so far in January. They’ll have a winning record at the midpoint of the season. They’ve won five of their last six games at home, and they’ve also won five of their last six games on the road. And chances are, you wouldn’t guess which team fits that billing. It’s the Detroit Pistons. Yes, the Pistons. Doormats and punchlines no more, the Pistons are adding themselves to the list of great surprises in the NBA this season. They’re now 21-19, meaning they’ll hit the halfway mark of the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017-18.

Mike McCarthy won’t return as the Cowboys’ coach. Deion Sanders could be a candidate to replace him

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy will not return as the team’s coach. Jones said Monday that the organization and McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways. McCarthy’s contract expired following a 7-10 season. The Cowboys haven’t been past the NFC divisional round since their 1995 Super Bowl season. A person with knowledge of the conversation says Jones has spoken about the job with University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who played on the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl-winning team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no formal interview has been arranged.

