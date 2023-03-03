AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 a.m. EST

Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Antoine Davis missed his shot at making history. Detroit Mercy’s star guard finished four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA career scoring record, a mark that has stood since 1970. Davis, who leads the nation with a 28.4 points per game average, entered Thursday’s Horizon League tournament game against Youngstown State needing 26 to pass “Pistol” Pete’s mark. Davis finished with 22 after being slowed by a fourth foul. He missed four 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the intense loss. Davis finished with 3,664 points to Maravich’s 3,667. Maravich set his record in just three years at LSU.

Georgia’s Carter will try to protect draft status at pro day

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Carter’s next step in his attempts to preserve his status as a top prospect in next month’s NFL draft will be Georgia’s pro day on March 15, where he is expected to participate in workouts in front of coaches and general managers. Carter, a defensive tackle who played a big role in the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships, was projected as one of the top picks in the April 27 NFL draft before having his status potentially clouded by misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving in relation to the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and a Georgia recruiting staffer, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy.

Young, Stroud defend against criticisms at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Young has no doubt he can stay healthy in the NFL. C.J. Stroud believes he’ll be just fine running against pro defenses. The two quarterbacks generally regarded as the best in this year’s draft class had a simple message for the critics Friday — think again. They went first and second at Podium 1 during Friday’s NFL annual scouting combine, which could be the same sequence on draft night. Young’s doubters worry his lack of size could lead to injuries while Stroud’s detractors have questioned his mobility.

Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished in fourth place in a World Cup super-G and missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory. Shiffrin was the ninth starter and trailed leader Elena Curtoni of Italy by 0.15 seconds. The race was eventually won by Cornelia Huetter. The Austrian edged Curtoni by a mere 0.01 seconds. Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark’s victory total on the all-time list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin’s next race is a downhill on Saturday.

PitchCom volume issue gives away Twins pitch calls

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — This was a different kind of pitch tipping when Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda made only his second spring start in his return from Tommy John surgery two seasons ago. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the PitchCom device catcher Tony Wolters was using was loud enough for Tampa Bay hitters to hear every pitch that was called. Home plate umpire Brennan Miller heard them all through the wireless system used by pitchers and catchers to communicate. Maeda still threw two scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out two and walked one in a game held at Tropicana Field.

Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspection

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton has been cleared to race in the first practice session of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after having his jewelry inspected. Hamilton clashed with governing body FIA last year over the wearing of jewelry and was cleared at the Singapore GP in October for wearing a nose stud. Hamilton explained to stewards at the time that he had to keep the stud in because of complications linked to a blood blister on his nose. The FIA did not mention his nose stud in its statement but says in its verdict that the seven-time F1 champion had received a medical exemption relating to “concerns about disfigurement.”

PSG’s Hakimi given preliminary charges on rape allegation

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape. The prosecutors office in Nanterre says Hakimi was questioned by investigators probing rape allegations on Thursday. He was then given preliminary charges and placed under judicial supervision. A 24-year-old woman says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals. He trained with PSG on Friday.

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police say gunmen have left a threatening message for Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi and opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina’s third-largest city. Nobody was injured in the early morning attack. It was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge of drug-related violence in Rosario. The city is about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.

War, anger cloud Ukrainian athletes’ path to Paris Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The path to the 2024 Paris Olympics for Ukrainian athletes is clouded by war, anger and pain. Russian bombardments have wrecked training venues. Air raids disrupt training sessions. Athletes have lost family members and friends. Or they worry that they will. Traveling to international competitions has become arduous because Russia’s invasion has closed the country’s airspace. A Ukrainian diver proudly bears the name of his late grandfather who died in the bombarded Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s Olympic medal-winning artistic swimmers say war’s terrors are taking a mental toll on them.

At New Mexico St, a meltdown that runs beyond basketball

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — At New Mexico State, the once-treasured men’s basketball program has been suspended for the season due to a fatal shooting and a gruesome allegation of locker-room hazing. Interviews by The Associated Press have found a deep distrust and frustration with school leadership. There have been seven different presidents, interim presidents and chancellors over the past 15 years. The state’s second-biggest university has prided itself as a place for students who are often the first in their families to attend college. There is no word yet on when the men’s program will be back up and running.

