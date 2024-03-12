AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:59 a.m. EDT

Vikings agree to deals with ex-rival RB Jones and QB Darnold as sub for Cousins, AP sources say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement for quarterback. Jones was released by the Packers and agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with their biggest rival. Darnold played last season for San Francisco and gets a one-year, $10 million deal. Kicker John Parker Romo also agreed to sign with the Vikings. All three deals were confirmed by people with knowledge of the terms, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they had not yet been signed.

Danielle Hunter, Derrick Henry head the list of available remaining free agents after a wild Day 1

There’s still plenty of star-quality players available after a wild opening to the NFL’s free agency period. Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore and Kendall Fuller are among the talented players who hadn’t reached contract agreements as of late Monday. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Brian Burns already have found new teams. So have Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, Chidobe Awuzie, Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier McKinney.

Girls are falling in love with wrestling, the nation’s fastest-growing high school sport

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, sanctioned by a surging number of states and bolstered by a movement of medal-winning female wrestlers, parents and the male-dominated ranks of coaches and administrators who saw it as a necessity and a matter of equality. Where once girls wrestled on boys teams and against boys, increasingly they are wrestling on girls teams and against girls. And now that they are wrestling in sanctioned and official tournaments against girls, their names are going onto plaques on their high schools’ walls and into state record books.

Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday. Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.” Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

Coach Jamahl Mosley and Orlando Magic agree on contract extension through 2027-28

Coach Jamahl Mosley and the playoff-contending Orlando Magic have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season. Mosley is in his third season coaching in Orlando and has the Magic in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Magic President Jeff Weltman says Mosley’s preparation and work ethic help set him apart.

With Embiid out, the 76ers are sliding toward a play-in round that could have several stars in 2024

Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He’s played only twice since then because of knee problems. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid’s 70-point game. The team is now in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. So if the season ended now, the 76ers would be just one spot above the play-in round. This season’s play-in tournament could be the most star studded yet. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Embiid all play for teams that could end up in that preliminary competition.

Conference tournaments begin in earnest with plenty of teams on the NCAA tourney bubble

Conference tournaments across men’s college basketball begin in earnest Tuesday and there are plenty of teams riding the NCAA tourney bubble. That makes all those quarterfinal games between teams that might not necessarily be ranked in the Top 25 must-see television as the drama of March Madness begins to unfold. Teams such as Kansas State in the Big 12, Syracuse in the ACC, St. John’s in the Big East, Iowa in the Big Ten, Utah in the Pac-12 and Texas A&M in the SEC could need a win or two this week to feel a whole lot better about Selection Sunday.

A century before Caitlin Clark, six-on-six basketball players in Iowa were blazing trail for her

Long before Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark began her march to greatness, girls basketball players in her home state were blazing the trail. Girls and women’s basketball have been ingrained in Iowa culture since the early 20th century. The game was six on six with three girls on one half of the court playing defense and the girls on the other half playing offense. A player could dribble two times before having to pass or shoot. No one was allowed to cross halfcourt. Clark often gives a nod to the players who came before her.

Bubble teams watch mid-major women’s tournaments, hoping against upsets and potential loss of bids

With most of the major conferences having their tournaments finished, there are a few anxious teams waiting to see if their names will be called for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday when the field is announced. The selection committee has a tough job ahead of it in determining those final few teams that have a slim margin separating them. Many of the bubble teams will be paying close attention to a few of the mid-major tournaments that could snatch bids away from them. The Ivy, Horizon and MAAC could end up being bubble busters.

Column: Brice Garnett shows why winning means just as much to the little guys

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Brice Garnett occupy different spaces in the golf world. Both won PGA Tour events on Sunday. Who was happier? Scheffler won $4 million at Bay Hill with a much-needed victory that quelled chatter about his putting. Garnett played in Puerto Rico where the entire purse was $4 million. He was facing no more than about five starts on the PGA Tour. Now he is exempt for three years. He’s an example of how golf matters just as much to the bottom half of the tour. And it’s an example of how winning takes care of everything.

