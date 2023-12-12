AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EST

Golden State’s Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It’s been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn’t quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially considering his history.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss rest of season after surgery on his broken index finger

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has had surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand. He will miss the Los Angeles Chargers’ remaining four games. Herbert visited two hand specialists on Monday after he suffered the injury during the second quarter of Los Angeles’ 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert is the seventh starting quarterback in the league to be lost for the season because of an injury, provided the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers does not return from his torn Achilles tendon. Herbert’s backup, Easton Stick, will get his first NFL start on Thursday night at Las Vegas.

Zaidi: Giants made comparable offer to $700M deal Shohei Ohtani received from rival Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants made three offers to Shohei Ohtani, including a final proposal that president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi called “very comparable if not identical” to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani spent two hours with the Giants for a ballpark meeting with Zaidi, Greg Johnson, former catcher Buster Posey and new manager Bob Melvin on Dec. 2. Zaidi said San Francisco increased its offers to meet Ohtani’s requests.

Deflecting questions about long-term deal, Juan Soto looks forward to playing with Yankees in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first public comments since the Yankees acquired him from San Diego, three-time All-Star Juan Soto deflected questions about a possible long-term deal with the Yankees. The 25-year-old outfielder said the team could deal with his agent, Scott Boras. Soto spoke six days after he was acquired by the Yankees from San Diego along with Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe plus catcher Kyle Higashioka. Soto hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic ejected in second quarter against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bulls. It was unclear what exactly Jokic did to warrant the ejection. It looked as if the two-time NBA MVP felt he was fouled when he missed a reverse layup with 1:12 left, and he said something in the direction of a referee as he made his way back down the court. Jokic was promptly whistled for technical and thrown out by official Mousa Dagher. The 7-foot center seemed confused by the sequence before making his way off the court.

Doncic, Hardaway led Mavs over Lakers 127-125 in LA’s first game since winning NBA Cup

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points and 17 assists, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 32 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Los Angeles 127-125. It was the Lakers’ first game since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Anthony Davis finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and eight boards as LA’s season-best four-game winning streak ended. The Lakers erased a 15-point deficit early in the third quarter to set up an entertaining finish.

No. 7 LSU sets school records for points, margin of victory in 133-44 win over McNeese State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aalyah Del Rosario has 27 points and 10 rebounds and Angel Reese added 21 points and 10 boards as No. 7 LSU set school records for points in a game and margin of victory in a 133-44 rout of McNeese State on Tuesday night. LSU easily surpassed its previous point total of 125, set in a win over Bellarmine (125-41) in November 2022. The Tigers’ 89-point margin of victory eclipsed their 76-point win over Prairie View (104-28) in 1995.

Column: Rahm goes back on his word. But circumstances changed

Jon Rahm is the latest player to go back on his word by joining LIV Golf. He was among the early proponents of the history and legacy the PGA Tour provided. But consider all the words he said. Rahm suggested more than a year ago that his views didn’t matter as much as those of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Perhaps that helped pushed him toward the Saudi-funded league. The amount of money is staggering. But Rahm now gets to see his true value if he can become the face of LIV. He was never that on the PGA Tour.

The Vikings will start Nick Mullens this week in their latest quarterback shuffle

Nick Mullens is next up at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Mullens will start Saturday at Cincinnati. He relieved an ineffective Joshua Dobbs last week and helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mullens is the fourth different starter for the Vikings. They’ve never used that many in the same season before in franchise history. Dobbs arrived in a trade with Arizona after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon. Jaren Hall got the first start in place of Cousins and suffered a concussion in that game.

South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee gets $113 million, 6-year deal with Giants, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $113 million, six-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. Lee, a South Korean MVP and the son of a former MVP, can terminate the deal after four years and $72 million to become a free agent again. The 25-year-old was posted by South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4, and if he stays for the entire contract, the Giants would owe an $18,825,000 posting fee.

