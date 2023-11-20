AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EST

Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Travis Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars in their own right. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC heading into the biggest game of the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 remaining propelled the Denver Broncos past the Minnesota Vikings 21-20. The Broncos ended the Vikings’ five-game winning streak that was the longest in the NFL. Now, Denver owns the league’s longest winning streak at our four games. The Broncos are 5-5 as they try to make a push to end their seven-year playoff drought. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and threw for a TD for the Vikings. Denver’s defense had three takeaways and forced Dobbs and the Vikings to go backwards on their final possession when a field goal could have won the game.

Bronny James warms up before USC game for first time this season after heart issue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James warmed up with his USC teammates before a game for the first time this season Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. He has yet to make his college debut after it was determined he had a congenital heart defect that was treatable. James, the son of LeBron James, played his high school career at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles. The Trojans beat Brown 81-70. Bronny then watched his dad score 37 points, including the go-ahead free throw, in the Lakers 105-104 victory over the Houston Rockets.

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan, moves to No. 2. Washington, FSU flip-flop at Nos. 4-5

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup. No. 4 Washington flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State. Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll. The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

Improving Jannik Sinner has his sights set on serving up more success next season

MILAN (AP) — Jannik Sinner will be looking to serve up the perfect dish next season. Sinner has compared his improvement this year to cooking pasta with tomato sauce. The 22-year-old Italian says “you add ingredients to always improve more” but adds “my dish is also not perfect yet.” Sinner lacked the perfect ingredients to beat Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals on Sunday and cap an impressive season that has seen him rise from No. 15 at the end of last year to No. 4. But the top-ranked Djokovic feels it is only a matter of time before Sinner is winning Grand Slams.

Column: F1 hits the jackpot in Las Vegas on its $500 million gamble after many stumbles on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. It was like a show with poor reviews that suddenly becomes an overnight hit.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Low-turnover season in poll with only 42 teams having been ranked

The AP Top 25 has been more exclusive this season than in recent years. With just three more AP Top 25s to go, including the final one that is released after the national championship game is on Jan. 8, 42 teams have spent at least one week in The Associated Press College football poll. No. 23 Toledo became the 42nd team this week. From 2018-22, an average of 50 teams per season have made at least one poll appearance.

Changing recruiting landscape more challenging than ever for even the most talented prep players

Divine Bourrage is one of the top high school prospects in the country, juggling the stressful challenges of the ever-changing demands of the usually precarious recruiting landscape as she chases her dream of playing women’s college basketball. The transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules that have engulfed college sports have further complicated the already confusing recruiting process for thousands of high school teenagers and their families. Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Darianna Alexander are standouts in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky who have received dozens of offers from schools. But most of her peers are hoping for just one school to knock on their door. And the transfer portal has reduced the odds of that happening.

Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned. Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million

LONDON (AP) — Sotheby’s is set to auction off six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar. The auction houses thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than $10 million. Sotheby’s says it will put up for sale six of the seven first-half shirts the Argentina captain wore in Qatar, including the one he donned in the first half of the dramatic win in the final against France. Argentina won the final, and its third World Cup, in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. The auction is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 14. in New York.

Analysis: 10 favorites found different ways to win Sunday around the NFL

Dallas dominated. Detroit and Denver rallied. Jacksonville and Buffalo rebounded. San Francisco cruised. There were few surprise results Sunday as 10 of the 12 favorites won. They got there in different ways. Add Miami, Cleveland, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams to the list of winners. Only Green Bay and the New York Giants pulled off upsets, slight ones considering their opponents. The Cowboys clobbering the lowly Carolina Panthers 33-10 was the most predictable outcome. Every team wants to play important games. There’s no telling what’ll happen when they get there.

