AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EDT

Kyrie Irving ends his personal Celtics skid, so now the Mavs will try to win in Boston in NBA Finals

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s personal 13-game losing streak against the Celtics is over. Now it’s back to the parquet floor in Boston to face his former team again. The Dallas Mavericks are still alive in the NBA Finals after avoiding a sweep with a 122-84 blowout in Game 4. The first two road games in this series weren’t Irving’s best, the two in Dallas quite a bit better. The impact from role players in Game 4 was much bigger for Dallas. Now Irving will again have to try to ignore the constant booing from jilted fans in Game 5 on Monday night.

IOC gives 14 Russians, 11 Belarusians neutral status for Paris Olympics in first round of decisions

The IOC has approved 14 athletes from Russia and 11 Belarusians with neutral status to compete at the Paris Olympics in a first list from five sports published Saturday. Tennis, swimming or judo were not on the list of sports assessed by an International Olympic Committee vetting panel. Cycling, gymnastics, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling were judged and lists of athletes from other Olympic sports are likely to follow within days. It is unclear if all are guaranteed to come to Paris. Russia and Belarus are banned from team sports at the Paris Olympics because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Tarasenko is playing a key role for Florida after winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko has brought Stanley Cup-winning experience to the Florida Panthers in their pursuit of the first NHL championship in franchise history. Tarasenko was acquired at the trade deadline from Ottawa. He has scored four goals in their playoff run, including an important one in Game 3 of the final against Edmonton. Tarasenko already helped one team hoist the Cup for the first time when he was a key piece for the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He and Carter Verhaeghe are the only Panthers players who have won it all before.

Charles Barkley says next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with NBA media deals

Charles Barkley says that next season will be his last on TV, no matter what happens with the NBA’s media deals. The Hall of Fame player has spent the last 24 years working as a studio analyst for TNT, which could lose the rights to broadcast NBA after next season. But no matter where the games end up, Barkley won’t be following. The 61-year-old says his 25th season will be his last and he hopes to pass the baton to one of his TNT teammates such as Vince Carter or Jamal Crawford. The NBA hopes to complete new media deals soon and his network could lose the rights to broadcast games.

Olympic spots are on the line for Patrick Cantlay and Corey Conners at the US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Olympic spots are still up for grabs at the U.S. Open. This is the final week before the world ranking determines the 60-man field for the Paris Games. Patrick Cantlay has worked his way into the conversation. He’s one shot out of the lead and could parlay a runner-up finish into a spot in the Olympics. Canada has a tight race for its second spot. Adam Hadwin missed the cut and Corey Conners now has a chance. David Puig made the cut and appears to have a spot for Spain. But he still has to make sure Sergio Garcia doesn’t win or finish second.

Aberg takes 1-shot lead into weekend at Pinehurst in US Open debut

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg might be playing in his first U.S. Open. But the sensational Swede is certainly no stranger to the big stage. He shot a 69 in the second round at Pinehurst No. 2 and goes into the weekend with a one-shot lead. Aberg already has been runner-up in the Masters and played in the Ryder Cup in the year since leaving college at Texas Tech. He leads by one over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler made the cut on the number after his first birdie-free round in two years. Tiger Woods missed the cut.

Scheffler goes without a birdie for a 74 and narrowly avoids an early exit from US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has gone from overwhelming favorite at the U.S. Open to barely making it to the weekend in a major. Scheffler went birdie-free at Pinehurst No. 2. He hasn’t had any round without a birdie in just over two years. It led to a 74 and left him outside the cut line with the afternoon taking on extremely hot conditions. Most of the damage came one one hole. Scheffler hit driver and a 3-wood just left of the green into a sandy area. That’s where his problems started. It took three shots to get on the green and he made double bogey.

Florida Panthers are calm and businesslike on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup in a sweep

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers are calm and collected on the verge of ending the NHL season and winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Players are approaching Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers like it’s Game 44 of the regular season. That businesslike approach and the experience of facing elimination in the final last year against Vegas have them poised to finish off the sweep on the road Saturday night. The league has not had a 4-0 Stanley Cup Final since Detroit swept Washington in 1998 to go back to back.

Host Germany gives Euro 2024 liftoff by outclassing 10-man Scotland 5-1

MUNICH (AP) — Host Germany has opened the European Championship with a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland in Munich. Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala had Germany firmly in control after less than 20 minutes. The first half ended in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty kick. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in the 68th minute and Emre Can netted in stoppage time as the hosts recorded the largest margin of victory in a European Championship opener. An Antonio Rudiger own goal gave Scotland something late to cheer about after not having a shot on goal all match.

At 76, Wade Phillips hopes to get elusive first title as a head coach in Sunday’s UFL Championship

Wade Phillips has long been considered one of the best defensive coordinators in pro football. His track record as a head coach though, especially when it comes to the postseason, hasn’t been looked on as kindly. However, Phillips has a chance to get an elusive championship ring as a head coach on Sunday in St. Louis when his San Antonio Brahmas take on the Birmingham Stallions in the first UFL Championship Game. A UFL title would also be a great early birthday present for Phillips, who turns 77 on Friday. His career has spanned seven decades and started when he was a graduate assistant at the University of Houston in 1969.

