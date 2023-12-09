AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was announced after days of speculation over where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019. Ahead of his 30th birthday on July 5, Ohtani has a .274 average with 171 homers, 437 RBIs and 86 steals along with a 39-19 record, 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title, 123-109 over Pacers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Davis had seasons highs of 41 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament title with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Austin Reaves added 28 points, tournament MVP LeBron James had 24 points and 11 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell added 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 assists for Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin also scored 20 points. The game was the only one in the tournament that doesn’t count in the standings, but there was still plenty on the line. In addition to taking home a trophy, Lakers players on standard two-way contracts each made $500,000 and the Pacers received $200,000 apiece. Players on two-way deals take home half those amounts.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being out of playoff hunt to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy in a decisive victory. Daniels is the first Heisman winner to be part of a team team that failed to play for a conference championship since 2016, when Lamar Jackson won for a Louisville team that also went 9-3. Daniels is also LSU’s third winner overall. Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State in 2022, is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring. Daniels received 2,029 points. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up with 1,701 points and Oregon’s Bo Nix was third.

Army holds on with goal-line stand in final seconds, beats Navy 17-11

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Army opened a 17-3 lead and held on with a goal-line stand in the final seconds to beat Navy 17-11 in the 124th matchup of the nation’s oldest service academies. Army linebacker Kalib Fortner scored on a fourth-quarter strip sack and then stuffed quarterback Tai Lavatai six inches from the goal line with 3 seconds left to seal the win. Bryson Daily ran for 84 yards and threw Army’s first touchdown pass against Navy since 2015 to help the Black Knights claim bragging rights for the second straight year and the sixth time in eight tries.

Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week’s game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. The team announced Saturday that Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia visits Dallas. But he is not allowed on the sideline. Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and he holds no ill will.

Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 for 3rd MLS Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held on to beat LAFC 2-1 on Saturday to win their third MLS Cup. The Crew added the title to their championships in 2008, when they beat the New York Red Bulls, and 2020, when they defeated the Seattle Sounders. Columbus lost to the Portland Timbers in the 2015 title game. Only the LA Galaxy (five) and D.C. United (four) have won more titles. Los Angeles was looking to become the fourth MLS team to win consecutive titles. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th.

Shohei Ohtani, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes and Mike Trout are among the world’s top athletes, each with a long list of epic accomplishments. Well paid, too. Ohtani has cashed in on his success, agreeing to a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is almost assuredly the biggest deal in the history of the four major North American sports. Ohtani joins an exclusive list of sports stars with financial records to go along with their record-breaking numbers on the field.

Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football. Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii. Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. He lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Pageau scores in OT as Islanders rally for 3-2 win and hand Kings 1st road loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 seconds into overtime and Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots as the New York Islanders ended the Los Angeles Kings’ record 11-game season-opening road winning streak with a 3-2 victory. Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to tie the score for the Islanders, who improved to 4-0-1 in their last five games and 7-1-4 in their last 12. Adrian Kempe and Vladislav Gavrikov scored in the second period to give the Kings a 2-0 lead. Kevin Fiala had two assists, and Cam Talbot finished with 27 saves to fall to 9-0-1 on the road. In the extra period, Pageau swooped in on Talbot before depositing a backhand into the net for his second of the season and setting off a raucous celebration at UBS Arena.

Red Wings’ Larkin knocked unconscious after cross-check from behind

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was unconscious face-down on he ice for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph on Saturday night. Larkin lay motionless on the ice as a stretcher was quickly wheeled onto the ice. Larkin was eventually able to stand up after regaining conciousness, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. The Red Wings said midway through the 5-1 loss that Larkin was being evaluated by the medical staff. Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and was pushed into the Senators’ Parker Kelly, who also hit Larkin as the Detroit player fell.

