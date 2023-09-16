AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on Harrison Mevis’ 61-yard field goal with no time remaining

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining, sending Missouri to a come-from-behind 30-27 victory over No. 15 Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals. The SEC-record-long kick Saturday came after a delay-of-game penalty had pushed the Tigers back five yards. Brady Cook finished with 356 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Tigers, despite hobbling around on sprained knee. Luther Burden III had both of the scoring grabs, finishing with seven catches for 114 yards. Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats, who had plenty of chances to put the game away. They were done in by late penalties and their inability to convert on third down.

No. 1 Georgia bounces back from 11-point halftime deficit to beat South Carolina 24-14

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina 24-14. The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion. They trotted off the field trailing 14-3 — their largest halftime deficit in nearly three years. But Georgia played like a champ after the teams returned to the field, improving to 3-0 on the season. Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks couldn’t get anything going over the final two quarters and slipped to 1-2.

Florida upsets No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 for the Gators’ 10th straight victory at home in the series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, Montrell Johnson scored twice and Florida upset No. 11 Tennessee 29-16 on Saturday night to extend the Volunteers’ losing streak in Gainesville to 10. The victory was the first in a rivalry for Florida’s Billy Napier, who last year became the first coach in school history to lose to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in the same season. Getting the first one under his belt should help quell outside noise about Napier’s long-term viability with the Gators. For the Volunteers, the 550-mile trip from Knoxville ended much like all the others over the last two decades: in heartache. Tennessee last won at the Swamp in 2003.

No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run as No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and survive a late Boston College charge to win 31-29. Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 points after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession. With the unexpectedly close victory over a team that had struggled against non-Power Five opponents, Florida State could fall in The Associated Press Top 25.

Hamlin wins at Bristol as reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano eliminated from playoffs

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway while two former champions were eliminated Saturday night. Joey Logano became the first reigning champion eliminated in the first round when he crashed early in the third stage and finished 34th. He was watching as a spectator as former teammate Hamlin celebrated his 51st career win. Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the season, also was eliminated after finishing five laps down in 29th. Harvick was the first driver in 2014 to win the championship in this elimination format. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, who finished sixth.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.

Theegala still leads Fortinet, while Justin Thomas inches closer at Silverado

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Thomas continued up the leaderboard Saturday at the Fortinet Championship with a 7-under 65 that matched the best score of the day and moved the former No. 1 player within two shots of leader Sahith Theegala. Theegala, in search of his first PGA Tour victory, had four birdies on the back nine, then holed a 9-footer for par on No. 18 for a 67 and a 17-under 199 total. Cam Davis birdied his last four holes for a 65 to join Thomas and S.H. Kim (69) at 15 under. Kim had shared the lead with Theegala heading into the third round at Silverado Resort, but had to scramble after consecutive bogeys on the back nine.

Hartman throws 3 TD passes as No. 9 Notre Dame preps for showdown with 41-17 win against C Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in the second half for a 41-17 victory. Notre Dame now awaits a top-10 showdown with No. 6 Ohio State next Saturday. Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes. He passed Aaron Murray of Georgia and Ty Detmer of BYU and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time. Hartman finished with 330 yards passing. Central Michigan played without quarterback Bert Emanuel, Jr. who was ill and did not make the trip.

Browns WR Amari Cooper leaves practice with groin injury, questionable for Steelers on Monday night

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns top wide receiver Amari Cooper injured his groin late in Saturday’s practice and is questionable for Monday night’s game at Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland. He spent four seasons with Dallas and four with the Raiders before coming to the Browns in a trade.

No. 7 Penn State defense gets five takeaways and pulls away from Illinois in 30-13 victory

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions and No. 7 Penn State took advantage of five Illinois turnovers to beat the Illini 30-13. The Nittany Lions overcame a sub-par effort by Drew Allar, who completed just 16 of 33 passes for 208 yards, and the offense. The second-year quarterback connected on 78% of his passes in his first two games. Luke Altmyer was intercepted four times before he was benched, and running back Josh McCray lost a fumble for Illinois, which has lost two straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.