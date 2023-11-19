AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EST

Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 remaining propelled the Denver Broncos past the Minnesota Vikings 21-20. The Broncos ended the Vikings’ five-game winning streak that was the longest in the NFL. Now, Denver owns the league’s longest winning streak at our four games. The Broncos are 5-5 as they try to make a push to end their seven-year playoff drought. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and threw for a TD for the Vikings. Denver’s defense had three takeaways and forced Dobbs and the Vikings to go backwards on their final possession when a field goal could have won the game.

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan, moves to No. 2. Washington, FSU flip-flop at Nos. 4-5

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup. No. 4 Washington flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State. Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll. The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

Rams rally from a late deficit and snap their 3-game skid with a 17-16 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Havrisik made a 22-yard field goal for the Rams with 1:31 to play, and Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt for the Seahawks with three seconds left in Los Angeles’ 17-16 victory over Seattle. Matthew Stafford passed for 190 yards in his return from injury and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter for the Rams, who snapped their three-game losing streak with their second win over the Seahawks this season. Los Angeles hung on only after Geno Smith returned from a late injury of his own and led a frantic last-minute drive into field goal range.

Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Travis Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars in their own right. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC heading into the biggest game of the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school, just 2 winning seasons

Syracuse has fired coach Dino Babers after eight years with the Orange that included just two bowl appearances. Babers was 41-55 and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a breakout season in 2018 when the Orange went 10-3 and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The 62-year-old Babers had only one season left on his contract. The Orange dropped to 5-6 on Saturday when they lost 31-22 at Georgia Tech.

Aaron Nola is staying in Philadelphia, signing a 7-year deal with the Phillies

Aaron Nola is staying in Philadelphia, after all. The right-hander signed a seven-year contract to remain with the Phillies after testing the free-agent market, the team said Sunday. ESPN and others reported the 30-year-old’s contract is worth $172 million. Nola is the first big-name starting pitcher to come off the board among this year’s free agents, a group including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Tickets, times, transportation and community outreach among issues F1 must fix in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The The CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was thrilled with Formula One’s first race on the famed Strip, but acknowledged Sunday there were missteps in the $500 million showcase event of the season. Renee Wilm told The Associated Press first-time organizers F1 and owner Liberty Media worked tirelessly on a tight timeline of less than two years to prepare for Saturday night’s race. The weeklong event drew 315,000 spectators over four nights and brought in an estimated $1.2 billion in economic impact. She said moving forward LVGP will have to look at better local community outreach, transportation issues, track session times and adding more general admission seating.

Column: F1 hits the jackpot in Las Vegas on its $500 million gamble after many stumbles on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. It was like a show with poor reviews that suddenly becomes an overnight hit.

Browns signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to practice squad, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are signing former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Browns hadn’t announced the imminent move. The person says Flacco will finalize a contract on Monday. Bringing him in bolsters Cleveland’s quarterback depth after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder fracture. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s started Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 38-year-old Flacco led a comeback by the Jets to beat the Browns last season.

Cowboys’ DaRon Bland matches NFL record with 4th pick-6 this season, wants another with 7 games left

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland knew coming into Sunday’s game he needed one more pick-6 to etch his name into the NFL record books. Now he wants the record all to himself. Bland intercepted No. 1 pick Bryce Young in the fourth quarter and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, tying an NFL record with his fourth pick-6 of the season. Only three others — Philadelphia’s Eric Allen in 1993, Kansas City’s Jim Kearney in 1972 and Houston’s Ken Houston in 1971 — have accomplished that feat. Bland has seven games remaining to break the record, beginning on Thanksgiving when the Cowboys host the Washington Commanders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.