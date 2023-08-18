AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women’s squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.

MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. Major League Baseball announced the changes as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

Max Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields to lead BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. Homa already is set for that. He also can lock up one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Kirk is on the bubble at No. 29 to get to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

QB Desmond Ridder impressive in preseason debut, Falcons settle for 13-13 tie with Bengals

ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder led an impressive drive for Atlanta in his preseason debut and the Falcons settled for a field goal with 2 seconds left for a 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jake Browning guided an 80-yard drive to that put the Bengals ahead 13-10 with 50 seconds remaining. But Logan Woodside led the Falcons into position for Younghoe Koo’s tying 45-yard kick, a decision that drew boos from the smattering of fans left in the stadium. Ridder completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards and had a 7-yard run before an interception off a deflected pass in his lone possession.

Jones plays like $40 million man for Giants, No. 1 overall Young shows flashes for Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones completed 8 of 9 passes and threw a touchdown pass to cap a near-perfect performance in leading the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over Carolina and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night. Jones capped his only drive with a 4-yard TD toss to Daniel Bellinger. Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt, and Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1). Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a long field goal drive.

Top seeds Swiatek, Alcaraz reach the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a rough start to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-1, and advance to the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, a tournament she has never won. Swiatek will face Coco Gauff on Saturday. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz staved off an upset bid by Australian qualifier Max Purcell, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn a rematch with Hubert Hurkacz. In the other women’s semifinal on Saturday, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Karolina Muchova. On the men’s side, No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic advanced to face Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

Jadeveon Clowney agrees to join Ravens to help Baltimore’s pass rush

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore’s defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason.

White Sox SS Tim Anderson says he let his emotions get the better of him with fight

DENVER (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says he has to be better after he let his emotions get the better of him in a heated moment with Cleveland Guardians slugger José Ramírez. Anderson was suspended for six games after he fought with Ramírez on Aug. 5, triggering a wild brawl between the AL Central rivals. He had his punishment reduced to five games in a settlement with Major League Baseball that was announced on Thursday. Anderson started serving the suspension with Chicago’s series opener at Colorado.

USA tops Greece 108-86, moves to 4-0 in World Cup tune-up games

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and USA Basketball never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams. Austin Reaves and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 11 for the U.S., which improved to 4-0 in its five-game exhibition season before flying to the Philippines next week to start World Cup play. The Americans had all 12 players score, and Mikal Bridges and Bobby Portis each finished with 10 points.

