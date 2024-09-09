AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Video shows officers dragged Tyreek Hill out of his car after he put his window back up

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police body camera video shows an officer dragged Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill out of his sports car by his arm and head and then forced him face-first onto the ground after Hill put up the window of his car. The video released Monday shows what happened between Hill and the officers during a traffic stop before Sunday’s game. The video shows that the altercation between the Miami-Dade County officers and Hill escalated quickly. The officers cursed at Hill but he did not curse at them, resist their physical force or strike at them. The police director said the videos were released to show the department is being transparent.

The 49ers spoil Aaron Rodgers’ return with a 32-19 win over the Jets

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited return to the field was spoiled by San Francisco as the 49ers got 147 yards rushing and a touchdown from fill-in back Jordan Mason in a 32-19 victory over the New York Jets. Rodgers threw for 167 yards and one TD and also had an interception a year after his debut with New York ended with a torn Achilles after four snaps. Rodgers had problems moving around in the pocket but still showed off the arm that helped him win four MVPs with the Green Bay Packers a few times in his first real action for the Jets. But it wasn’t enough to beat the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers throws a TD in a losing cause in his return to the field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers made it through his second try at an opener with the New York Jets healthy even if the performance wasn’t close to the level that made him a four-time MVP. A year after tearing his Achilles on his fourth snap with New York, Rodgers made his highly anticipated return to the field on Monday night in a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers showed signs of his old self with a few good throws but didn’t look comfortable moving in the pocket in his first back from the serious injury.

Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at their tearful funeral, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey. Widows Meredith and Madeline Gaudreau described their husbands as attached at the hip throughout their lives. John was 31 and Matthew 29. Meredith Gaudreau revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with the couple’s third child. Madeline Gaudreau also is pregnant, due to give birth to the couple’s first child in December.

Angel Reese uses social media to explain wrist injury that will sideline her the rest of WNBA season

Angel Reese took to social media to explain her season-ending wrist injury. The Chicago star rookie has a small crack in a bone in her right wrist and she’ll have surgery to repair it Tuesday. Reese says she’ll be in a hard cast for four weeks and then a soft cast for two. Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. It’s the highest rebound average in the history of the WNBA. Reese also set the rookie record with 26 double-doubles — her last coming in a 92-78 win over Los Angeles on Friday night.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: SEC takeover could last a while with few nonconference challenges left

The Southeastern Conference has taken over the The Associated Press college football poll, grabbing six of the first seven spots. The now 16-team SEC set a new standard for hoarding high AP Top 25 rankings, with Georgia at No. 1, Texas at two, Alabama four, Mississippi five, Missouri at No. 6 and Tennessee seventh. Extend it out a little further and half of the top 16 comes from the SEC. How long will this last? Could be a while before those first six teams start running into challenges.

NASCAR has finalized a new charter agreement. Team co-owner Michael Jordan won’t sign it

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — NASCAR is in a stalemate with Michael Jordan and how it ends could potentially get very messy for both sides. After more than two years of contentious negotiations over a new revenue agreement, NASCAR last weekend finally got 13 organizations to sign a new deal. The agreement was reached less than 48 hours before NASCAR’s playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But this is not the win NASCAR would like to believe it is. 23XI Racing, the team co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports both refused to sign the deal.

Wells hits go-ahead three-run homer, drives in four as Yankees beat Royals 10-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Wells hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and added an RBI double in the eighth as the New York Yankees pulled away for a 10-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night and widened their lead in the AL East. The Yankees (83-61) surpassed last season’s win total and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles, who were handed a 12-3 loss in Boston. Aaron Judge hit a tying single off James McArthur and four pitches later, Wells lifted a 2-1 fastball into the lower rows of the right field bleachers to push New York’s lead to 7-4.

National League wild card race looks like a barnburner with 3 weeks remaining in regular season

PHOENIX (AP) — The National League playoff race is getting very interesting with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets and Braves are locked in a four-team scramble with only three postseason spots available. The American League race isn’t quite as close, though a hot streak from a handful of teams could tighten things quickly. The Tigers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rays are all within striking distance of the Twins, who are trying to hang on to a 3 1/2 lead for the last AL wild card.

US Open champ Jannik Sinner is a young man in a hurry. He is 23, is No. 1 and has 2 Slam titles

NEW YORK (AP) — New U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner is making big strides in a short amount of time. And he figures that bodes well for what’s to come. Sinner is still just 23 but already has reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and collected the second Grand Slam trophy of his career by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Add that to his Australian Open championship in January, and Sinner is the first man since Guillermo Vilas in 1977 to pick up major titles No. 1 and No. 2 within the same season. Sinner says he wants to keep improving, including on his serve.

