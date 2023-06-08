AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Panthers rally, top Golden Knights 3-2 in OT of Game 3 of Stanley Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime and the Florida Panthers pulled off some more postseason dramatics to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night. Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 2:13 left in the third period for the Panthers, who got the franchise’s first title-series game win in seven tries. Florida had to fend off a power play to start overtime, and Verhaeghe got the winner from the slot to get the Panthers within 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Saturday night. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for Florida. Adin Hill made 20 saves for Vegas, but got beat on the only shot that came his way in overtime.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Being at home proved to be crucial for the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. Coach Paul Maurice getting the right matchups allowed his team to win Game 3 in overtime and cut its series deficit to 2-1. Each of Florida’s goals in regulation came with Matthew Tkachuk’s line against the opponents Maurice wanted on the ice. And Carter Verhaeghe’s goal also showed the Panthers can be competitive in this series at even strength despite special teams woes.

Oklahoma wins third straight Women’s College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep. The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2013 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso. Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.

Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler showed up in plush blue slippers Thursday for what was officially called practice. Kyle Lowry was trying to distract him during an interview session. Nikola Jokic continued to say how he doesn’t care about statistics. Jamal Murray talked about all the fun he’s having. At this point, there isn’t a lot of off-day, on-court work for the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Miami. The Nuggets got a historic effort from Jokic and Murray to reclaim the lead in the series with a 109-94 win Wednesday night.

NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn’t improve

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has warned that the Belmont Stakes could be canceled if air quality doesn’t improve. Racing at Belmont Park was called off on Thursday because of hazy, smoky conditions from wildfires in Canada. It was the second straight day that the bad air affected sports in the northeastern United States. In Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was called off. The Belmont is the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Hochul says it could be scrapped if the air quality index exceeds 200. She says horses will have to undergo additional evaluations if the air is in the 150-200 range.

José Ramírez hits 3 homers to power Guardians to 10-3 win over slumping Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody, belted a two-run shot in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth when the Guardians collected eight straight hits. Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out. The four-time All-Star had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third. There have only been 16 four-homer games in the majors since 1901. The last to do it was Arizona’s J.D. Martinez in 2017.

MLS hopes Messi will boost attendance, TV viewers and market share

NEW YORK (AP) — After two decades competing against Real Madrid, Manchester United and Brazil, Lionel Messi will be going against the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA. Major League Soccer is hoping for a breakout boost to its television audience and market share after Messi joins Inter Miami next month. Following Pelé’s signing with the New York Cosmos in 1975 and David Beckham joining the LA Galaxy in 2007, Messi is expected to become the third supreme soccer evangelist in a nation where the sport has been playing catch-up for more than a century.

Minnesota Vikings releasing star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with star running back Dalvin Cook for salary cap reasons. He has been informed he’ll be released, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. In six years with the Vikings, Cook reached third on the franchise all-time rushing list with 5,993 yards. He is coming off his fourth consecutive season surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Cook was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against Minnesota’s salary cap. Cutting him will chop $9 million off the team’s cap charges for this year.

Unseeded Karolina Muchova to face No. 1 Iga Swiatek in French Open women’s final

PARIS (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French Open championship by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament. The 22-year-old from Poland is trying to win her third title at Roland Garros and fourth major trophy overall. On Saturday, Swiatek will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion.

Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass says he doesn’t think his anti-LGBTQ+ post was hateful

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said Thursday he doesn’t believe an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The right-handed reliever also said he is “working hard” to educate himself, including meeting with the executive director of activist group Pride Toronto. Bass is scheduled to catch the ceremonial first pitch from a Toronto LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration. Bass says he apologized for his post because other people saw it as hateful. He says he stands by his personal beliefs but won’t post them on social media.

