AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:55 a.m. EDT

Spain beats Sweden 2-1 with last-minute goal and advances to its first Women’s World Cup final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the Tuesday semifinal. Spain will play the winner of tournament co-host Australia and England on Sunday in the final in Sydney. La Roja have a chance to become a first-time World Cup champion. Ranked seventh in the world by FIFA, Spain’s defeat of second-ranked Sweden makes it the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament.

Anthony Richardson named Colts’ starting QB for opener against Jaguars

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have seen enough of Anthony Richardson to name him their opening day starting quarterback. Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement three days after Richardson delivered a solid performance against Buffalo in the Colts’ preseason opener. It’s the seventh consecutive year Indy will have a new starter in Week 1. The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for ‘The Blind Side,’ sues to end Tuohys’ conservatorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL tackle Michael Oher has filed a petition in a Tennessee probate court saying the couple he thought adopted him actually remain his conservators. Oher accuses Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him nearly two decades ago by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The petition filed in Shelby County Probate Court asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he’s owed with interest and damages. The Oscar-nominated movie “The Blind Side” was based on Oher’s relationship with the Tuohys.

Some athletes with a fear of flying are leaning on greater resources than their predecessors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Professional sports are a difficult career for athletes or coaches with a fear of flying. Hall of Fame football coach John Madden famously insisted on traveling across the United States by bus. Soccer star Dennis Bergkamp from the Netherlands was nicknamed “The Non-Flying Dutchman” for his refusal to travel by air. There’s no getting around air travel in big-time sports, but at least some athletes are being more proactive, like Giants star Joc Pederson. He’s worked with San Francisco’s staff to overcome his anxiety with meditation, visualization and calculated breath work.

Track world championships the latest play by Orbán’s Hungary for global sports spotlight

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A country spends millions to deliver a major international sports event to the world. That money buys a chance to project strength at home and abroad and maybe even glosses over that country’s oft-dissected shortcomings. That pattern has played out in China, Russia, Qatar and other countries in the recent past. The spotlight will shine on Hungary this month in a country led by a prime minister with authoritarian leanings and a shaky human-rights record. Budapest’s latest step starts Saturday with the opening of the nine-day track and field world championships. The sparkling National Athletics Center will host more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries in the biggest international sports event this side of the Olympics.

Fewer college football programs are leaving campus for training camps even in portal era

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Players and coaches at Wisconsin and Cincinnati say getting away from campus for part of training camp helps them build camaraderie. But the number of schools training out of town has shrunk over the last decade. These off-campus training camps have gained attention in the wake of the Northwestern hazing scandal. Northwestern has announced it will no longer train at Kenosha, Wisconsin. Some of the hazing allegations that led to the filing of numerous lawsuits and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald stem from those Kenosha camps.

Umpire Angel Hernandez loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate case

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. The decision was made by Circuit Judges Susan L. Carney and Steven J. Menash.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill takes to the skies with his pilot’s license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry is very happy that his teammate Ryan Tannehill enjoys flying and earned his pilot’s license this summer. Just don’t expect him to join his quarterback in a small plane anytime soon. Henry says he won’t be joining Tannehill in the skies and prays that he stays safe. Tannehill earned his pilot’s license for single-engine planes able to fly only over land earlier this offseason as an escape from his day job. The quarterback says he credits Titans coach Mike Vrabel with pushing him to even take his pilot skills up a step higher.

Reality Check: The truth hurts and truth is a bunch of ranked teams will break hearts in 2023

The first Reality Check of the college football season from the Associated Press can be a real bummer. The truth hurts and the truth is a bunch of ranked teams won’t be as good as the voters think. The past two seasons have been particularly volatile. Each year has seen a new record in the number of preseason ranked teams falling out of the Top 25 by the end of the season. Last year, it was 15 teams.

Sumo wrestler Hanada catches on quick as he learns to be a defensive lineman for Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Hidetora Hanada was a highly ranked sumo wrestler in Japan. He decided he wanted to try something different. He is learning to play college football at Colorado State. He is able to use some of the same basic techniques as he tries to become a defensive lineman. The 21-year-old Hanada is quickly adjusting to life in Fort Collins, Colorado. His English has come a long way and he knows the basic rules of football. He’s also discovered a love of lasagna.

