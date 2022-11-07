AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EST

Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich. The move came after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the moves one day after an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons. Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school. He’s served as a team consultant and an ESPN commentator most recently.

Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13. Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves. Baltimore won its third straight and remained atop the AFC North at 6-3, one game ahead of Cincinnati. The Saints fell to 3-6 and were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters. The Ravens converted 9 of 15 third downs.

Judge, Ohtani among 3 finalists for AL MVP award next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are the finalists for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt remain contenders for NL MVP, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Balloting was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season, and winners will be announced next week. Justin Verlander of the World Series champion Astros is a heavy favorite to win his third Cy Young Award. Dylan Cease of the White Sox and Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays are the other AL Cy Young finalists. Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías are the top three vote-getters for the NL Cy Young Award.

Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start. Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness.

Column: Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing as a 15-year-old signed to a driver development deal. There was a plan to develop Logano but it was scrapped when JGR fast-tracked him to Cup after just 19 Xfinity Series starts because Hall of Famer Tony Stewart left ahead of the 2009 season. Logano wasn’t ready for the big leagues, and JGR let him go after four rocky Cup seasons. He landed at Team Penske and on Sunday won his second Cup championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway. But it was a tough day for Logano, who learned shortly before the start of the race that Coy Gibbs, vice chairman at JGR, had died in his sleep.

Duke’s Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Jon Scheyer focused on enjoying the moment as he led the seventh-ranked Blue Devils past Jacksonville in their season opener. It marked Scheyer’s debut as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer said he took a moment before the game to collect his thoughts and enjoy the opportunity. But he said he didn’t talk about his debut to the team beforehand. Scheyer is a former Blue Devils player who won a national championship under Krzyzewski. The school named Scheyer as Coach K’s successor in June 2021.

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and No. 1 North Carolina began a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington in a 69-56 victory Monday night. Armando Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot just 29.8 % from the field. The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA tournament runner-up last season, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which was faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

Bruins’ Neely: Team ‘dropped the ball’ in signing Miller

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins President Cam Neely says the team “dropped the ball” with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller, ultimately leading to the decision to rescind its contract offer to the defenseman. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. Boston signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday, leading to sweeping criticism. The offer to Miller was rescinded late Sunday.

Bills QB Allen’s status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.

DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón have turned down player options, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next season, ending his contract with the New York Mets at $107 million for four years. Correa left the Houston Astros after the 2021 season and signed a $105.3 million three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins that gave him the right to opt out after one season.

