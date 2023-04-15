AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:54 p.m. EDT

Fox leads Kings past Warriors 126-123 in playoff return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123. The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

Brunson, Randle push Knicks past Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, and Julius Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 as the New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1. Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland’s late rally led by Donovan Mitchell. Randle was questionable up until pregame warmups, when he tested the left ankle he sprained two weeks ago. Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who returned to the playoff stage for the first time since the 2018 Finals. Josh Hart added 17 points off New York’s bench, which outscored Cleveland’s 37-14.

Brown scores 29, Celtics hold off late rally by Hawks 112-99

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.

Wiggins set to return for Warriors for Game 1 vs. Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins is set to return to the court for Golden State for the first time in more than two months when the defending-champion Warriors open the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings. Coach Steve Kerr said that Wiggins will be active for Game 1 of the first-round series after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. Kerr gave no details on how he plans to use Wiggins. Wiggins rejoined the team earlier this month and has been practicing for a little more than a week. Now he is set to get back onto the court for a game for the first time since Feb. 13.

Harden scores 23 as 76ers cruise past Nets 121-101 in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory. Tobias Harris added 19 points and the 76ers hit 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001. The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday. Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

Brewers reliever Varland hit on jaw by Machado line drive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw with a line drive by Manny Machado and came out of a game against the San Diego Padres. The scary moment came in the bottom of the eighth. Varland went to the ground after getting hit by the ball. He got to his feet a moment later but then went down on his knees as he was tended by the medical staff. He was replaced by Javy Guerra. The Padres led 8-3 at the time.

US Open champ Fitzpatrick holds 1-shot lead at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 63 to take a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick had six birdies and a hole-out for eagle on the par-4 third hole and was at 14 under. Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to put himself in position for another chance at victory. Masters champ Jon Rahm thrilled the gallery with three straight birdies to open the round, but could not sustain that momentum and was at 8 under.

Blue Jackets fire coach Brad Larsen after 2 seasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired coach Brad Larsen after two seasons without a playoff appearance. The Blue Jackets were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after going in with expectations to contend. They finished in last place in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 teams in the NHL. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen called the season extremely disappointing and said the responsibility for that lies with the entire organization. He also announced goaltending coach Manny Legace will not return. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach.

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. And the losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Haaland scored twice in a 3-1 win over Leicester and now has 32 goals in the league. He is tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season but has eight more matches to play. City moved three points behind leader Arsenal in the title race. Chelsea’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea is languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.

US to face rival Canada in gold medal game at women’s worlds

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — It’ll be United States and Canada meeting in the women’s world hockey gold medal game for the 21st time in 22 tournaments. Captain Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Tessa Janecke each scored twice, and the United States secured its berth with a 9-1 rout of the Czech Republic. The two-time defending champion Canadians advanced with Sarah Fillier scoring three times in a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the other semifinal. Canada is undefeated through six games and clinched the top seed with a 4-3 shootout win over the U.S. on Monday. The Swiss and Czechs will meet in the bronze medal game in a rematch of last year’s third-place game won by the Czech Republic.

