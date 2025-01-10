AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 a.m. EST

Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team. Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen’s 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. The NFC-leading Lions had four players selected. They are wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett earned his seventh nod while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was chosen for the fourth time.

For Notre Dame QB Leonard, it was about the ring, not money. Now he waits for title-game opponent

Riley Leonard concedes he gave a lot of different answers when people asked him why he entered the transfer portal after last season and chose Notre Dame. Truth be told, though, he says he came to Notre Dame to win a title. A day after Leonard came out of the medical tent after being checked for a concussion to lead Notre Dame to a 27-24 win over Penn State, he waited to see if the opponent in the final will be Ohio State or Texas. Those teams were set to square off Friday night in the Cotton Bowl.

How a loss to Northern Illinois set the table for Notre Dame’s run to the CFP title game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The toughest game Notre Dame will play this season is Jan. 20, the College Football Playoff national championship game against either Ohio State or Texas. The toughest game the Irish played to date probably was the Orange Bowl against Penn State. There were plenty of tough games along the way. But the hardest game, the one that planted the seeds for this run to the title game, was Week 3 against Purdue — a 66-7 win. The game seemed easy. Getting to that point was the hard part. And it catapulted Notre Dame on the path to the title game.

Imagine if Messi coached Ronaldo: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray team up at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have known each other for a quarter of a century. They played from the age of 12, meeting 36 times as professionals, including 10 Grand Slam matches. Yet they’ve never been able to talk shop and freely trade all sorts of thoughts — about tennis and otherwise — until now. That’s because Djokovic got the bright idea to hire the recently retired Murray as his coach, at least through the Australian Open that begins Sunday (Saturday EST). It’s an unusual pairing that caught their sport by surprise in November, after Djokovic called up Murray to check on the possibility of teaming up.

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner discuss their doping cases ahead of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Iga Swiatek, a self-described “control freak,” is taking new precautions — including holding on to extra samples of medicine she takes, in case they need to be tested at some point — after a doping case she describes as probably the worst time in her life. Jannik Sinner, another player who spent time at No. 1 and tested positive in 2024, said Friday he hasn’t been told when the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal of his exoneration will be heard in court. He is the defending champion at the Australian Open, where play begins Sunday (Saturday EST).

Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game moved to Arizona as wildfires disrupt sports in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings out of Southern California on Thursday, the biggest of several changes to the sports calendar after days of devastating wildfires in the area. The wild-card game will be played Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The home of the Arizona Cardinals is nearly 400 miles east of the Rams’ home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Elsewhere, the NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. A Los Angeles Kings home game was postponed a day earlier.

Ohio State and Texas enter CFP semifinal at Cotton Bowl seeking a chance to end title droughts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ohio State and Texas are both seeking a chance to end national title droughts. The powerhouse programs meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The winner advances to the national title game to play Notre Dame on January 20. Ohio State is the only team to appear in four of the last six CFPs, but its last national title was 10 years ago. That was the first season of the four-team College Football Playoff, when the Buckeyes won the title at AT&T Stadium. That is where they play the in-state Longhorns on Friday night. Texas’ last national title was 19 years ago.

From stories to work shirts, how Jim Harbaugh’s approach has turned around the Los Angeles Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh’s football philosophy is rooted in being physical on both sides of the ball and wearing down an opponent. However, when it comes to relating to his players, it is nothing but love, respect and adulation. Like he did with the San Francisco 49ers and the University of Michigan, Harbaugh has turned around the fortunes of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts finished 11-6 in the regular season — a six-win improvement — and are back in the playoffs, where they will face the Houston Texans on Saturday in an AFC wild-card round game.

Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season

NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors. He’s sure to be the life of da party. Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Jets, Jaguars and Browns to play home games in London in 2025, with Jacksonville at Wembley again

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland, Jacksonville and the New York Jets each will play a home game in London in 2025. Their opponents will be revealed, along with dates and kickoff times, when the full 2025 schedule is released this spring. The Browns and the Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall. Cleveland is 0-1 in London, having lost to Minnesota in 2017. The Jets are 1-2 in London including a loss to the Vikings this season. The Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multiyear agreement to play one home game annually across the pond. Jacksonville is 7-6 in London.

