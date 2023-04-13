AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:52 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Snyder agrees to $6.05B sale of NFL’s Commanders

Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder. Harris and Rales are set to pay $6.05 billion for the storied NFL franchise. It’s the most money a professional sports franchise in North American has been sold for, topping the $4.65 billion paid by Walmart heir Rob Walton’s group for the Denver Broncos last year. The sale of the Commanders is pending approval from the rest of the league’s owners. That could happen as soon as their next meeting in Minnesota in May.

Rays tie record with 13-0 start, rally to beat Red Sox 9-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record of 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles. Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season.

Survival diaries: Decade on, Boston Marathon bombing echoes

BOSTON (AP) — In the decade since the Boston Marathon bombing, the streets and sidewalks have been repaired, and memorials stand at the site of the explosions to remember the three who died. But the healing continues. And, for many, the race itself is an important part. Bombing survivors with no previous interest in distance running made it a bucket-list goal. For others, friends and family entered on their behalf. Doctors and first responders and others affected by the attacks on April 15, 2013, have also been drawn back to the race on the Massachusetts holiday of Patriots’ Day. The 127th Boston Marathon is Monday.

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant files countersuit against teen

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the Memphis teenager suing the two-time All-Star, accusing the teen of slander, battery and assault over a pickup basketball game at Morant’s home last July. The lawsuit filed Wednesday night in Shelby County Circuit Court accuses the teenager of damaging Morant’s reputation and putting him at risk of losing millions of dollars. The teen’s lawsuit was amended March 28 after he turned 18. Morant had no comment Thursday when asked about his countersuit after practice. The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference preparing to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beckham says he has no assurances on Jackson’s status

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million including $15 million guaranteed. That agreement led to some obvious questions: Was this a sign that Beckham knew Lamar Jackson would be the quarterback in Baltimore this season? Or would the addition of a star wide receiver make it easier for the Ravens to keep their franchise quarterback? Beckham says he can’t make any promises about Jackson’s future. The Ravens used the franchise tag on Jackson, who then announced that he’d requested a trade in early March.

Hovland leads RBC Heritage; Masters champ Rahm struggles

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Viktor Hovland shot a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage. Masters champion Jon Rahm was eight shots back after a frustrating 1-over 72 and acknowledged the fatigue from his win at Augusta National affected him. Hovland also shared the first-round lead at the Masters and finished tied for seventh. He led Brian Harman by one shot at Harbour Town. Aaron Rai and Jimmy Walker were also 6 under but did not finish their rounds before darkness halted play. The RBC Heritage is a designated event on the PGA Tour this year, giving it a $20 million purse and a strong field.

Magic Johnson delivers another assist in Commanders purchase

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Magic Johnson has racked up another victory and dished out another big assist in his post-basketball career as a prolific sports team owner. The Los Angeles Lakers great is part of the ownership group that reached an agreement in principle Thursday to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Johnson is the famous face out in front of the Commanders group, which gets most of its financial backing from billionaire Josh Harris. It’s a familiar role for Johnson, who also owns minority stakes in baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Washington Commanders timeline under Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder will soon no longer own the Washington Commanders. A person with knowledge of the situation says Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the team to a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson. Snyder’s ownership of the once-storied NFL franchise has been a matter of considerable debate for several years. The team dropped its longtime name in 2020 just before more than a dozen former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time working there. An investigation prompted a $10 million fine and led to a congressional review. The Commanders also recently settled a lawsuit with the District of Columbia for cheating fans out of ticket money.

Blackhawks say Toews will not return to team next season

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will not return to the team next year, ending a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. General manager Kyle Davidson says the team will not re-sign its longtime center, who turns 35 on April 29. Toews was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft. He was just 20 years old when he became the 34th captain in team history in July 2008. Toews could decide to retire after missing a chunk of this season with what he described as symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Tigers’ Báez removed from game after baserunning gaffe

TORONTO (AP) — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays forgetting how many outs there were and running into a double play. Facing Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt, Báez doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the second inning. It was Báez’s first extra-base hit of the season, but he didn’t run hard out of the box, apparently thinking he had homered. Báez broke for third and rounded the base on Akil Baddo’s liner to center, and was easily doubled off to end the inning.

