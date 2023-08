AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Venus Williams suffers her most lopsided US Open loss: 6-1, 6-1 in the first round

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match produced her most lopsided loss at the Grand Slam tournament where she won the trophy in 2000 and 2001. Williams was eliminated 6-1, 6-1 by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Monday night. At 43, Williams is the oldest player in the field. The first 21 times Williams entered the U.S. Open, she went 21-0 in the first round. But this was her third consecutive opening-round loss at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Minnen was born in August 1997, the month before Williams reached the U.S. Open final for the first time.

A Spanish soccer official’s kiss unleashed fury, soul-searching over sexism, and a hunger strike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country’s soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony. By defiantly refusing to step down as fury over the incident mounted, Luis Rubiales only exacerbated the controversy, prompting the world champions to say they will not play again until he’s gone and prosecutors to launch an investigation. The incident is fueling nationwide soul-searching about sexism in sports, and in society at large.

The Angels wave a white flag on their season, reportedly placing 6 players on waivers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly placed six players on waivers. ESPN reported they are pitchers Lucas Giolito, Dominic Leone, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk. Giolito says he read the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Los Angeles would get some salary relief if the players are claimed and their contracts assumed. The Angels are 63-70 and headed for their eighth straight losing season. The moves signal the team has given up after going all-in at the trade deadline, acquiring Giolito and Grichuk among several others.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb pitched 8 hitless innings vs Reds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb carried a no-hit bid through eight against the Cincinnati Reds on with the help of a scoring change and a sliding eighth-inning catch by Austin Slater upheld in a video review. Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie’s throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag. Official scorer Chris Thoms originally called the play a hit, then changed it to an error. With two outs in the eighth, Will Benson hit a pop to short center. Slater sprinted in, leaped forward and caught the ball backhanded while prone.

Safety Damar Hamlin makes Bills’ 53-player roster 8 months after near-death experience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made the 53-player cut. The moment marks the biggest milestone in Hamlin’s bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January. Hamlin is in position to making his regular-season debut when Buffalo travels to play the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Edge rusher Von Miller will miss the first four games rehabbing his surgically repaired right knee after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Buffalo placed backup quarterback Matt Barkley on injured reserve.

Acuña’s encounter and Guaranteed Rate Field shooting raise questions about safety of players, fans

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting that likely happened inside of Guaranteed Rate Field, followed by a scary moment for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in Colorado. Both in a span of four days. While Major League Baseball is on track for a marked increase in attendance this year, the pair of high-profile incidents raised questions about the safety of players and fans inside and outside of big league ballparks. A spokeswoman for the Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that the union takes player safety “very seriously” and that it reviews club and stadium protocols throughout every season “to mitigate the possibility of similar future incidents.” Acuña had an encounter with two fans during Atlanta’s 14-4 win over Colorado on Monday night.

US Ryder Cup team adds familiar picks with Fowler and Thomas. It also gets a LIV player with Koepka

Zach Johnson has filled out his U.S. Ryder Cup team with some familiar faces. He has added Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler among his six captain’s picks. Another choice of his is LIV Golf player and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He’s the only non-PGA Tour member on the U.S. team. The others are Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns. This will be Sam Burns’ first Ryder Cup. Thomas is the known as the American spark in the Ryder Cup. But he finished 15th in the standings. And he didn’t qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.

Trades dominate the day as NFL teams trim rosters to 53 players

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL. Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee. Defensive end Boogie Bashum, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Kelvin Joseph, offensive lineman Dan Feeney and Kendrick Green also switched teams and wide receiver/returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette are among the players on the move via trade. Jonathan Taylor isn’t going anywhere, however. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade the disgruntled star running back but they’re keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list.

Recently signed Dalvin Cook practices for the first time with the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook stepped into the practice huddle for the New York Jets for the first time and finally settled into his new backfield. The star running back said Tuesday he finally feels as though he’s a member of the Jets. It has been a whirlwind of an offseason and summer for the star running back, who had offseason shoulder surgery, was released by the Minnesota Vikings for salary cap reasons, visited the Jets during training camp, considered his options before signing with New York and then recently witnessed the birth of his first child. The 28-year-old running back signed a one-year deal with the Jets two weeks ago.

So far in the Basketball World Cup, the US has shown off tons of depth

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Through two games of this FIBA World Cup, the players who lead USA Basketball team in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots all share something in common. They’re not starters. It’s not exactly an overwhelming sample size, but those statistical factoids shed a lot of light on what makes this U.S. team tick. Nobody cares what’s on the stat sheet. Everyone plays a role, starter or non-starter, and that’s exactly how USA Basketball wanted this roster to work when it was assembled. The Americans are headed to the second round and close group stage play Wednesday against Jordan.

