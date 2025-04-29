AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

Tyrese Haliburton scolds his father for sparking postgame fracas after Pacers eliminate Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was so excited about Indiana’s improbable overtime rally that he didn’t realize what led to the postgame scuffle between his teammates and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Then he got to the locker room, watched the replay and winced when he saw his father, John, on the court, confronting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton says he had a talk with his dad and doesn’t agree with what happened. He adds, “I don’t think my pops was in the right at all.” Antetokounmpo says John Haliburton’s behavior was disrespectful.

Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 29 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win. The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season. Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

Defending champion Celtics close out Magic 120-89 for 4-1 playoff series win

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away after Magic star Paolo Banchero went to the bench with five fouls, beating Orlando 120-89 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The defending NBA champions will play either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons in the second round. The Knicks lead their series 3-2 despite falling 106-103 earlier Tuesday in New York. Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Banchero had 19 and Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic

Aho’s blast pushes Hurricanes past Devils 5-4 in double OT to advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho hammered a one-timer past Jacob Markstrom at 4:17 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Tuesday night to clinch their first-round playoff series. The score came with the Hurricanes on a four-minute power play on a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Dawson Mercer. Aho’s capper marked the only lead for the Hurricanes in a wild game that pushed them into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Markstrom finished with 48 saves for the Devils while facing a deluge of shots in the third period and first OT.

Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Detroit Pistons stayed alive in their first postseason appearance since 2019 by beating the New York Knicks 106-103 on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series. Ausar Thompson added 22 points and Tobias Harris had 17 for the Pistons, who will have a chance to even things up Thursday night at home in Game 6. If they win that, the deciding game would be back at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Detroit, though, has lost an NBA record-tying nine straight home games since 2008.

George Kittle agrees to an extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid tight end ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kittle announced the deal on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, saying the extension was worth $76.4 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed at signing. The deal keeps Kittle under contract with San Francisco through the 2029 season. The 49ers confirmed the deal with the only remaining member of the original draft class under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Spurs’ Castle wins rookie of the year, joining Wembanyama as back-to-back San Antonio winners

The San Antonio Spurs have back-to-back rookie of the year award winners. After Victor Wembanyama got all the first-place votes last year, Spurs guard Stephon Castle was named the winner of the rookie award this season. Castle prevailed in one-sided voting over fellow finalists Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta — the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft — and Jaylen Wells of Memphis.

Kings are finalizing a deal to keep Doug Christie as coach, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Doug Christie to keep him as coach following an interim stint that ended with a loss in the Play-In Tournament. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Kings are finalizing a multiyear contract with Christie. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. ESPN first reported the decision. Christie took over the Kings after Mike Brown was fired in late December and posted a 27-24 record in his interim stint. Sacramento made it into the Play-In Tournament but lost its first game at home to Dallas.

Dembele’s early goal gives PSG 1-0 win over Arsenal in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal. Dembele opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he was left all alone in the Arsenal area and was picked by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for a first-time finish that snuck in via the far post. PSG had lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the league phase in October but showed no hesitation in taking the game to Arsenal from the start. Instead, it was the hosts that looked affected by the moment in their first Champions League semifinal since 2009.

