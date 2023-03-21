AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:15 p.m. EDT

Ohtani ready to pitch vs Trout, USA in relief at WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — That matchup between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the World Baseball Classic may not happen. Japan rallied in the ninth inning to beat Mexico and advance to Tuesday night’s championship game against the United States, but Shota Imanaga will start on the mound for the Samurai Warriors. If Trout is to bat against his Los Angeles Angels teammate, it would only be if Ohtani makes a rare relief appearance. Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said he likely will use the same starting lineup as he did in the semifinal Monday night against Mexico, when Ohtani was the designated hitter and doubled to start the ninth-inning comeback.

Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work

LONDON (AP) — Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer. She says her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. The 66-year-old member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame told Piers Morgan in an interview scheduled to be shown Tuesday on TalkTV that she has been told by doctors that she is “cancer-free” and that she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.

Women’s Sweet 16 features new format and historic field

The women’s college basketball Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week. The NCAA changed its setup this season, going away from the traditional four sites to two. Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four. This weekend will also feature the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams that two of the No. 1 seeds didn’t reach the regional semifinals after Stanford and Indiana were knocked out.

Tobin Anderson leaving FDU to replace Rick Pitino at Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella FDU after one fairy tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona. Iona athletic director Matt Glovaski announced the hiring of Anderson on Tuesday, just a day after Pitino left to take the job at St. John’s. Anderson led the No. 16 seeded Knights to a win over No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last week, only the second time a No. 16 seed has knocked off a top-seeded team. UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in 2018.

Miami holds off Indiana rally to advance in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Destiny Harden made a shot in the lane with 3.5 seconds left to send ninth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Indiana 70-68, lifting the Hurricanes to their first Sweet 16 since 1992. The Hoosiers (28-4) became the second No. 1 seed to be eliminated in two nights. Stanford was upset Sunday on its home court. It’s the first time since 1998 that two No. 1 seeds did not advance to the regional semifinals. Harden finished with 18 points and Lola Pendade had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hurricanes (21-12), who never trailed on the Hoosiers home court. Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 22 points Grace Berger added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in her final game. It was Indiana’s first loss of the season at Assembly Hall.

Cavinder twins reach March Madness Sweet 16 after transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. They have a massive following on social media. What Miami coach Katie Meier says people don’t understand about the twins is that they work as hard on basketball as they do anything else. Their work helped Miami get back to March Madness. The Cavinders are in the tournament for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. Miami upset No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round and plays No. 4 seed Villanova on Friday.

Alabama’s Quinerly seeking sweet ending in March Madness

Jahvon Quinerly’s knee injury that helped doom Alabama’s NCAA Tournament chances a year ago is hardly the start of his college basketball saga. It’s probably not even the low point. The Crimson Tide point guard, who has re-emerged as one of the top players on one of the nation’s best teams, is winding down a career that veered badly off course at times. Quinerly has helped the top-seeded Tide reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in his career, setting up a meeting Friday night with No. 5 seed San Diego State in Louisville, Kentucky.

Analysis: Injuries slowed progress in Detroit, Charlotte

An injury to Cade Cunningham limited him to 12 games this season. Now the Detroit Pistons have lost 14 of their last 15 to fall to 16-56. The Eastern Conference’s second-worst record belongs to the Charlotte Hornets at 23-50. They’ve dealt with their own major injury to LaMelo Ball. Instead of showing progress in 2022-23, both teams have had to spend another season being patient. The injuries to Cunningham and Ball have made this season another dreary one for the Pistons and Hornets, but the presence of those two players mean improvement could certainly come quickly if they’re back to full health.

Column: Memories abound from 20-plus years of Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Match Play is coming to an end. This will be the final edition of golf’s most fickle tournament, which began in 1999. It’s no surprise the World Golf Championships are over because the new PGA Tour schedule is all about small fields and big purses. But what golf misses with Match Play are plenty of memories. There was Tiger Woods beating Stephen Ames 9 and 8. And then a year later, Ames won a match by nearly the same score. Not to be forgotten are the memories of Victor Dubuisson’s amazing escapes from the Arizona desert.

Europe’s top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifying

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Qualifying for next year’s European Championship starts with several of the biggest teams looking to rebound. France came within a penalty shootout of winning back-to-back World Cup titles. But Spain, Germany and Italy all went through humbling experiences either before or during last year’s tournament in Qatar. Spain has not won a major tournament since Euro 2012 and was eliminated in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Germany’s decline since winning the 2014 World Cup continued after being knocked out in the group stage. Defending European champion Italy didn’t even qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

