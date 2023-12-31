AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:49 p.m. EST

Lamar Jackson’s perfect passer rating helps Ravens rout Dolphins 56-19 to clinch top seed in AFC

BALTIMORE (AP) — In what may have been his final bid for the MVP award, Lamar Jackson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, finishing with a perfect passer rating and helping the Baltimore Ravens clinch the top seed in the AFC with a 56-19 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Isaiah Likely caught two TDs for the Ravens, who won their sixth straight game and also wrapped up their first AFC North title since 2019. Now Baltimore can rest Jackson in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Miami is also postseason bound, but now the winner of next weekend’s Dolphins-Bills game will take the AFC East. Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb had to be carted off after hurting his knee.

Harrison Butker hits 6 field goals, kicks Chiefs to AFC West title with 25-17 win over Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker was a career-best 6 for 6 on field-goal attempts, and Kansas City held the Bengals without a point over their final seven possessions in a 25-17 victory that clinched the Chiefs’ eighth straight AFC West title. Patrick Mahomes had 245 yards passing and a touchdown for Kansas City, which also secured at least the No. 3 seed and one home playoff game. The Bengals had one last chance, and Jake Browning hit Tyler Boyd to convert a long fourth down and get into Kansas City territory in the closing minutes. But back-to-back sacks by George Karlaftis and Chris Jones ended their comeback hopes.

Brock Purdy bounces back, 49ers clinch the NFC’s top seed by beating the Commanders 27-10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders 27-10. The victory combined with Philadelphia’s home loss to Arizona wrapped up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second half with a right calf injury. He and San Francisco’s starters will now get multiple weeks to rest before their first playoff game. Sam Howell threw two interceptions as the Commanders fell to 4-12 with their seventh consecutive loss.

Panthers owner David Tepper tosses drink into visiting stands late in 26-0 loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper threw the contents of a drink into the visiting crowd near the end of Carolina’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville. Tepper’s reaction came after rookie Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It was unclear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or the latest miscue for the team with the NFL’s worst record. General manager Scott Fitterer was standing near Tepper when he tossed the remnants of his drink while watching the game from a club suite. The Panthers dropped to 0-9 on the road and were shut out for the first time since losing to Atlanta in Week 12 in 2002.

Kanaan Carlyle, Spencer Jones lead the way as Stanford stuns No. 4 Arizona 100-82

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle scored 25 points, Spencer Jones added 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Stanford surprised No. 4 Arizona 100-82 in a Pac-12 matchup Sunday. Andrej Stojakovic scored 16 points and center Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal. Caleb Love led Arizona with 23 points and center Oumar Ballo added 12 points and seven rebounds. The victory was Stanford’s first over a ranked opponent since beating Arizona last season and its eighth over a ranked team since 2020.

Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return to elite tennis at the Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first win at the elite level since becoming a mother didn’t come easily. But it did come on Day 1 of the year. That’s two items Osaka has checked off the list for her comeback to professional tennis. The former No. 1-ranked Osaka was broken while serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set and needed three match points before converting in the tiebreaker for a 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Brisbane International. The former U.S. and Australian Open champion pulled out of last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant.

Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love’s 4-touchdown night

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to put the Green Bay Packers in control of a spot in the playoffs with a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Jones rushed for 120 yards and Jayden Reed had two touchdown catches as the Packers moved to 8-8. They can get the NFC’s last wild-card spot by beating Chicago at home next week. Green Bay moved above the cut when Seattle lost earlier in the day. The Vikings fell to 7-9. They benched Jaren Hall for Nick Mullens in another quarterback switch.

A tantalizing Rose Bowl matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan in the CFP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are among the few larger-than-life figures still standing in a sport long defined by its coaching giants. They’ll meet on opposite sidelines as coaches for only the second time when the Crimson Tide face the Wolverines in a tantalizing Rose Bowl pitting the two winningest schools in major college football against each other. In no small part because of the coaching matchup, this 110th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is one of the most anticipated games in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff, with the winner headed to Houston next week to play for a title.

Washington, Texas meet in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal behind coaches with very different career paths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian are newcomers as head coaches in the College Football Playoff, with career paths that could not be more different. DeBoer methodically climbed from the lowest levels of college football to become the AP’s coach of the year in 2023. Sarkisian was a coaching prodigy whose meteoric rise was interrupted by a drinking problem. On New Year’s Day, the second-ranked, Pac-12 champion Huskies and third-ranked, Big 12 champion Longhorns will play in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

PGA Tour seeks extension on commercial deal with Saudis, private investors

The PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf is expiring and Commissioner Jay Monahan wants more time. Monahan is telling players in a memo that it has made enough progress in negotiations to take them into 2024. Monahan also says it has made meaningful progress with the private investment group Strategic Sports Group. That’s a consortium of U.S. professional team sports owners. The more complicated negotiations are with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Monahan is describing those conversations as active and productive. So there’s still no deal. And the new PGA Tour season starts Thursday.

