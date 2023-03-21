AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:49 p.m. EDT

Ohtani fans Trout, Japan tops US 3-2 for WBC championship

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009. Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, then walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, struck out on a full-count pitch.

Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.

Pitino returns to big stage at St. John’s: ‘I’ve earned it’

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s introduced 70-year-old Rick Pitino as its new men’s basketball coach with a news conference at Madison Square Garden. St. John’s is hoping the Hall of Famer can turn back the clock on a program that once stole New York City tabloid headlines away from the Knicks in the 1980s under coach Lou Carnesecca. The 98-year-old Carnesecca attended the news conference and called the hire a “home run.” Pitino, whose resume includes two national championships, including one that was vacated because of NCAA violations, was previously coaching at Iona. He said he has earned another shot at the big-time.

WBC returns in March 2026, retaining spring training slot

MIAMI (AP) — The World Baseball Classic will return for its sixth edition in March 2026, with organizers concluding spring training remains a better time than after the World Series or in the middle of the major league season. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB owners and general managers have to be pursuaded to make more star pitchers available to national teams. Since its launch in 2006, the WBC has been played in March, ahead of club opening day in MLB, Japan and South Korea. Many MLB teams blocked pitchers from participating, wanting them to concentrate on preparing for the season.

Ohtani ready to pitch vs Trout, USA in relief at WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — That matchup between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the World Baseball Classic may not happen. Japan rallied in the ninth inning to beat Mexico and advance to Tuesday night’s championship game against the United States, but Shota Imanaga will start on the mound for the Samurai Warriors. If Trout is to bat against his Los Angeles Angels teammate, it would only be if Ohtani makes a rare relief appearance. Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said he likely will use the same starting lineup as he did in the semifinal Monday night against Mexico, when Ohtani was the designated hitter and doubled to start the ninth-inning comeback.

Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop

BONIFAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say suspended Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell drove over 141 mph while trying to evade deputies before his arrest on drug charges in the Florida Panhandle last week. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell and his passenger were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver. The other man with Mitchell also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. During the traffic stop, deputies reported smelling marijuana and noted that Mitchell appeared confused. During a search of the car, deputies say they recovered 8 ounces of marijuana, $7,040 in cash, a set of scales and a loaded 9mm handgun.

MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day

MIAMI (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day. Baseball’s 11-man competition committee, established in the labor agreement last March, adopted the pitch clock and shift limits last September over the opposition of the four players on the panel. MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.

Navratilova says she is cancer-free, returns to her TV work

LONDON (AP) — Martina Navratilova has returned to TV work at Tennis Channel during its Miami Open coverage. Her appearance comes less than three months after Navratilova said she had throat cancer and breast cancer. She says her sense of taste disappeared during the treatment for cancer and she lost 15 pounds. The 66-year-old member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame told Piers Morgan in an interview shown Tuesday on TalkTV that she has been told by doctors that she is “cancer-free” and that she should be “good to go” after some additional radiation treatment.

Urías lined up to start Dodgers’ opener; Kershaw `excited’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Julio Urías is lined up to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day — and that’s just fine with teammate Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts hasn’t announced his scheduled starter for March 30 against Arizona. Roberts, however, told reporters Tuesday that Urías will pitch Friday in a Cactus League game against Milwaukee as he returns to Dodgers camp from participating in the World Baseball Classic with Mexico. That would put the left-hander on regular rest for the opener versus the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, with Kershaw on track for the second game of the season. Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, has made a franchise-record nine opening-day starts for the Dodgers. Walker Buehler started last season’s opener in Colorado.

Women’s Sweet 16 features new format and historic field

The women’s college basketball Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week. The NCAA changed its setup this season, going away from the traditional four sites to two. Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four. This weekend will also feature the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams that two of the No. 1 seeds didn’t reach the regional semifinals after Stanford and Indiana were knocked out.

