AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 p.m. EST

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. He spoke Wednesday afternoon, hours after Griner’s lawyers revealed that she had been sent to a penal colony to serve her sentence for drug possession. U.S. officials have for months tried to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan. But there have been no overt signs of progress.

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the New York Knicks 112-85 after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach. Durant beat the Knicks for the 13th straight time. His rebounds and assists were both season highs, and his usual scoring extended a streak that is the longest since Jordan opened the 1988-89 season with 16 consecutive games of 25 points. New York’s basketball rivalry remained no rivalry at all, with the Nets beating the Knicks for the eighth straight time.

Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice, listed day to day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott says Josh Allen will miss practice because of an injury to his throwing elbow, but the star quarterback could play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day to day. If Allen can’t play, the Bills would turn one of the NFL’s best offenses over to backup Case Keenum. Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. McVay said the Rams haven’t determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can’t go. Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.

Pepi, Steffen left off US World Cup roster, Ream, Wright on

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made the United States’ World Cup roster, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen, winger Paul Arriola and forwards Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi were among those cut. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the long-awaited announcement of the 26-man group that will gather in Qatar for training next week ahead of the World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21. On what figures to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup.

Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have made Jacque Vaughn their head coach, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn went 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. After moving on from Nash, the Nets had been in discussions with Udoka, who had been a Nets assistant before taking the Boston job. But the Nets decided not go that route, perhaps unwilling to take on more negative attention while dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to a film with antisemitic material on his Twitter page. Vaughn’s first game as the head coach was a 112-85 rout of the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have finalized their $102 million, five-year contract — the largest for a reliever in baseball history. Díaz can opt out after three seasons, and the deal includes a team option for 2028. The 28-year-old right-hander became a free agent Sunday following a sensational season with the Mets. Needing to rebuild most of their pitching staff, they started at the back end of the bullpen and quickly locked up Díaz with a record deal before other teams were permitted to negotiate with him. Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances this season, making his second All-Star team. He had 118 strikeouts, whiffing more than 50% of the batters he faced.

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods is returning to competition next month in the Bahamas. He announced his decision on Twitter and it was not a big surprise. Woods is tournament host of the Hero World Challenge. He’ll be part of a 20-man field that features 18 of the top 21 players in the current world ranking. Woods says other sponsor exemptions are going to Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner. Woods hasn’t played since missing the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July. He played only two other tournaments this year. Both were majors. He made the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship.

Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy. McCarthy now is with the Dallas Cowboys and will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face the team he coached to a 125-77-2 record from 2006-18. McCarthy coached Green Bay during the 2010 season when the Packers won their lone Super Bowl title during Rodgers’ playing career. Their relationship soured during McCarthy’s latter seasons in Green Bay. Rodgers looked back fondly on those years Wednesday while speaking to reporters.

Fake LeBron, Schefter accounts among those tweeting non-news

Several prominent names from the world of sports supposedly have tweeted out what would count as big news — except none of those posts are real. They arrived Wednesday from fake accounts that bore the “blue check” that Twitter started offering to anyone who would pay to appear to be verified on the social media platform. So, no, LeBron James does not want to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. And, no, Adam Schefter is not reporting that Josh McDaniels is done as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. And NHL star Connor McDavid has not been traded. All of the accounts making those claims have been suspended.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.