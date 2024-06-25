AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Olympic track and field seeing dollar signs with splashy cash infusions into the sport

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track and field athletes heading to the Paris Games will be competing not only for a gold medal but a first-prize check worth $50,000 that goes with it. It’s part of a cash infusion into the sport that many feel is long overdue. That prize money for an Olympic title, combined with the rapid-fire introduction of track meets with enhanced prize pools, represents the biggest publicly touted monetary commitment to the sport in decades. The push in track comes at an especially pivotal time, given the Summer Olympics are returning to the U.S. in 2028.

With Sarr and Risacher in the mix for the No. 1 pick, NBA draft could be ‘special’ night for France

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Sarr was born in France and spent last season playing in Australia. Zaccharie Risacher was born in Spain and is coming off a breakout season in France. The next step in their global basketball journey is the NBA, with one of them potentially heading to Atlanta on Wednesday night as the No. 1 pick in the draft. France could have the No. 1 selection for a second straight season after Victor Wembanyama went to San Antonio last year amid enormous expectations and lived up to the hype in a Rookie of the Year season.

Argentina advances to Copa America quarterfinals, beats Chile 1-0 on Martínez 88th-minute goal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored off a rebound during a frantic scramble in the 88th minute, giving defending champion Argentina and Lionel Messi a 1-0 victory over Chile that guaranteed a berth in the Copa America quarterfinals. Messi’s corner kick was sent toward goal with a glancing header by defender Lisandro Martínez. The ball landed in front of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, where Argentina’s Giovani Lo Celso and Chile’s Nicolás Fernández were crowding the keeper. Lo Celso kicked the ball off Bravo and it rebounded to Chile’s Igor Lichnovsky, who tried to poke it wide. Lautaro Martínez one-timed that rebound into the roof of the net.

Teaching basketball to kids in the US is becoming a bit muddled, and the NBA is seeking solutions

Victor Wembanyama’s on-court warmup session before games when he played in France would last for about an hour. It consisted of plenty of stretching, lots of passing and dribbling drills, then a little bit of shooting. The basics. The skills. Nothing else. It’s what he was taught, but that’s the not the case everywhere in the world. There are many in the NBA — from Commissioner Adam Silver on down the line — sounding a bit of an alarm about how the development of young players in the U.S. differs from the process in other parts of the world, and how the model that seems to focus more on playing than practicing maybe isn’t the best method.

England coach Southgate targeted after a 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — England has advanced to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 as group winner after a 0-0 draw against Slovenia. The result at Cologne Stadium also meant Slovenia reached the round of 16 and Croatia was eliminated. In a game of few chances, England substitute Cole Palmer could have sealed the win in stoppage time but his shot was saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. England had already been assured of advancing but doing so as Group C winner means it will play one of the qualifying third-place teams in the round of 16 and is on the opposite side of the draw to Spain, France, Germany and Portugal.

The Panthers took a long road to the title. The Stanley Cup proves the path was the right one

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk decided to go for a little swim as his offseason was beginning on Tuesday morning. The Florida Panthers forward took a few steps off the sand and into the water of Fort Lauderdale Beach, then dove in while hanging onto his new best friend. The Stanley Cup got a little wet. That moment — one of many from the first few hours of the Cup being in the possession of the newly crowned champion Panthers — was a long time coming, helping cap what really was a four-year process of rebuilding the team’s roster, coaching staff and style of play with hopes of making this title a reality.

Rival revival: Texas snags baseball coach Schlossnagle from Texas A&M after Aggies finish 2nd at CWS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is leaving the Aggies for rival Texas. The move Tuesday comes after Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a runner-up finish at the College World Series. The Aggies lost a best-of-three series with Tennessee for the championship. Schlossnagle replaces David Pierce who was fired after eight seasons at Texas. The move is sure to further enflame an Aggies-Longhorns rivalry that will be renewed on a regular basis when Texas joins A&M in the Southeastern Conference next season. Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to the CWS twice in three seasons.

Olympic champion swimmers tell Congress U.S. athletes have lost faith in anti-doping regulator

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former U.S. Olympic gold medalists say they’ve lost faith in the World Anti-Doping Agency to rid their sports of cheaters ahead of next month’s Summer Games in Paris. Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt made those remarks in testimony before a House subcommittee on Tuesday night. Schmitt competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 against some of the 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive before the Games for a banned heart medication. She says she questions whether the Chinese team that beat her and other Americans in the 800-meter freestyle relay did it fairly.

Knicks set to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the details say that Mikal Bridges is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and his other former Villanova teammates. The first trade between the New York rivals since 1983 will put Bridges in the lineup alongside Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, players who helped the Wildcats win two NCAA championships. The Knicks will pay big to get him, with ESPN reporting Tuesday that they are sending the Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks and one protected pick. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

Analysis: Bryson DeChambeau had his chances to make the Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau will have to settle for being a U.S. Open champion. He’s still not an Olympian. DeChambeau is among the best golfers in the world over the last three months. It’s hard for any American to qualifying for Olympic golf with so many near the top of the world ranking. It was even tougher for DeChambeau because LIV Golf doesn’t get world ranking points. He knew that when he signed up. He says he did all he could. That includes a major championship and a runner-up finish in the PGA. If the Olympics mattered that much, he could have played more.

