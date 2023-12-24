AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 p.m. EST

Chad Ryland’s 56-yard field goal sends Patriots past Broncos 26-23 as Denver’s playoff hopes dim

DENVER (AP) — Chad Ryland made a career-long 56-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, and the New England Patriots delivered a near-fatal blow to the Denver Broncos’ playoff hopes with a 26-23 stunner. The Patriots (4-11) scored a pair of touchdowns in a 6-second span of the third quarter, then fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Broncos. Ryland’s kick capped a seven-play, 44-yard drive that began with 58 seconds left after the Broncos went three-and-out. Denver had tied it up with a pair of long TD drives and 2-point conversions on its previous two possessions.

Dolphins nip Cowboys 22-20 on Jason Sanders’ last-second field goal, secure playoff spot

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jason Sanders kicked his fifth field goal of the game, a 29-yarder as time expired, and the Miami Dolphins secured a playoff berth with a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the AFC East-leading Dolphins, who beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. He connected with Tyreek Hill twice on the decisive drive, which covered 64 yards and took the final 3:27 off the clock. Hill had nine catches for 99 yards. Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns for the Cowboys, who have already clinched a playoff spot.

Lions hang on to beat Vikings 30-24 and clinch 1st division title since 1993

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Detroit Lions have clinched their first division title in 30 years. They used two rushing touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and 106 receiving yards and a third-quarter go-ahead score by Amon-Ra St. Brown to overtake the injury-ravaged Minnesota Vikings 30-24. Ifeatu Melifonwu picked off Nick Mullens at the 5-yard line with 49 seconds left for Detroit’s fourth interception of the game an off-target pass to an open Justin Jefferson. That came three plays after Jefferson’s leaping grab in double coverage on third-and-27 kept the last-minute drive alive. The Lions are 11-4. The Vikings are 7-8.

Amari Cooper has franchise-record 265 yards receiving to lead Browns to 36-22 win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Amari Cooper set a franchise record with 265 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to move the Cleveland Browns closer to a playoff berth with a 36-22 win over the Houston Texans. Cooper’s performance moved him atop the Browns’ record book ahead of Josh Gordon, who had 261 yards receiving against Jacksonville in December 2013. He has 1,250 yards receiving this season, making him the first receiver in team history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Browns can’t clinch a playoff spot this week, but at 10-5 they’re all but guaranteed to secure just their second postseason appearance since 2002.

Shoulder injury is the latest issue in a painful month for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury and left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay in the fourth quarter. Lawrence had just cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol a day earlier, allowing him to start against the Buccaneers. C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence with 13 1/3 minutes to play and Jacksonville trailing 30-6. Lawrence went 17 for 29 for 211 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass. He had two first-half interceptions and a fumble in the third quarter. All three turnovers led to Tampa Bay touchdowns. The Jaguars have lost four straight while Lawrence has dealt with a multitude of injuries.

Shohei Ohtani gives a Porsche to Joe Kelly’s wife for his No. 17 with the Dodgers

After the wife of reliever Joe Kelly offered up her husband’s uniform number to help lure Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star responded by giving her a Porsche. The Dodgers shared a video showing Kelly’s wife, Ashley, who had launched what she dubbed her #Ohtake17 campaign in hopes that the free agent from Japan would sign with the team. In the video, Ashley Kelly opens the front door to reveal a sports car parked in front of the house. A man off camera says, “It’s yours, from Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche.” Joe Kelly is switching to No. 99 so Ohtani can keep the No. 17 he wore with the Angels.

The NBA’s annual Christmas slate awaits. Teams insist it’s special to be picked

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra was part of 12 Christmas games as a staff member, assistant coach or head coach in his first 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. And in the eight seasons that followed, the Heat played on Christmas only once. He says playing on Christmas beats not playing on Christmas. The Heat return to the league’s holiday slate for the first time since 2020 on Monday, when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the NBA’s traditional Christmas quintuple header. The other games are Milwaukee at New York, Golden State at Denver, Boston at the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas at Phoenix.

NBA MVP Joel Embiid won’t play in 76ers-Heat Christmas game because of ankle issue

MIAMI (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid won’t play in Philadelphia’s Christmas night game against the Miami Heat, with the 76ers ruling him out because of a sprained right ankle. Embiid didn’t fly with the Sixers on Sunday to Miami. He got hurt during Friday’s win over Toronto. It’ll be the fourth game Embiid has missed this season for the 76ers, who are third in the Eastern Conference and fourth overall in the NBA, entering Monday with a 20-8 record. He has been on a tear in December, averaging 40.2 points and 12.6 rebounds on 61% shooting in nine appearances so far this month.

Eastern Michigan apologizes to South Alabama for player’s punch that sparked brawl after bowl game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan’s athletic director has apologized to South Alabama, a day after an EMU player raced onto the field after the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head. The confrontation happened as South Alabama’s players, cheer squad and band lined up to sing the school song following a 59-10 rout of Eastern Michigan. An unidentified EMU played charged into the group and punched a South Alabama player in the back of the head. Another South Alabama player dragged the EMU player onto the field, sparking a free-for-all among members of both teams. Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee says “what happened was completely unacceptable.”

Manchester United announces deal to sell up to 25% of EPL club to UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — More than a year after it was put up for sale, Manchester United said Sunday that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a minority stake in the storied Premier League club. Ratcliffe owns petrochemicals giant INEOS and is one of Britain’s richest people. He has secured a stake of “up to 25%” of the 20-time league champions and will invest $300 million in its Old Trafford stadium. As part of the deal United said Ratcliffe would take responsibility for the club’s soccer operations. In total the deal will be worth around $1.6 billion including the $300 million of funding. The deal is subject to approval by the Premier League.

