AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:45 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Acuña vs. Betts showdown for NL MVP highlights MLB’s award races as the season winds down

Ronald Acuña Jr. has the kind of numbers that make the young Atlanta Braves star a no-doubter for the National League MVP award. Then again, so does Dodgers standout Mookie Betts and his teammate, Freddie Freeman. It’s getting close to the postseason for Major League Baseball, which also means it’s close to award season. Some of the races are closer than others and it appears the NL MVP race is a particularly epic chase. Acuña has been the favorite for months. He’s the catalyst for a robust Braves offense that leads the big leagues by scoring nearly six runs per game.

NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players prefer playing on natural grass. It’s why the NFL Players Association called on the league Wednesday to switch all fields to grass. The union’s executive director Lloyd Howell says it’s the easiest decision the NFL can make. Players consider it a matter of career preservation. The union’s repeated request for all grass comes less than 48 hours after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets. A new artificial surface was installed this year at MetLife Stadium. Carolina linebacker Shaq Thompson has been fighting for grass the past two years. He says he hopes to see everyone to take a stand.

Senator subpoenas Saudis for documents on LIV-PGA Tour golf deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of a Senate investigations subcommittee is subpoenaing Saudi officials for documents on the kingdom’s new golf partnership with the PGA Tour. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had to be more transparent about what he said was its $35 billion in investments in the U.S. The move is the latest to challenge Saudi Arabia’s assertion that as a foreign government it enjoys sovereign immunity from some U.S. courts and institutions. That includes when it comes to disclosing information related to its golf investments. The Saudi Embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spain’s women’s soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage

MADRID (AP) — The players in Spain’s women’s soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage. The first set of games was not played last weekend because of the strike. This weekend’s matches will now go ahead as scheduled. The deal will increase the minimum salary from $17,100 to $22,500. The strike coincided with the scandal caused by Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a national team player on the lips without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony. Rubiales has since resigned.

No. 8 Washington, Michael Penix head to Michigan State to headline Pac-12 action

No. 8 Washington visits Michigan State on Saturday. Both teams are 2-0. Washington is favored by 16 1/2 points. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also can continue to make his early case for the Heisman Trophy. Also, No. 18 Colorado hosts Colorado State. It’s Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, all the time these days in college football. Eight Pac-12 teams are ranked, its highest-ever number. Its 20-3 nonconference record is the nation’s best.

Chiefs’ Chris Jones: ‘I would change it’ if given another chance to avoid a holdout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said Wednesday that he would have changed his approach to his holdout if given another chance. But the All-Pro pass rusher also said he was happy with how things worked out. He was at practice for the first time since agreeing to a reworked one-year deal Monday that includes incentives that could push his salary over the $19.5 base that he was scheduled to make. Chiefs coach Andy Reid expected Jones to play on Sunday in Jacksonville. He watched last week’s opening loss to Detroit from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ season is over. It appears he might not be ready to call it a career. The New York Jets quarterback wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night that “I shall rise yet again.” That came after coach Robert Saleh said he’d be shocked if Rodgers ends his playing career this way, but he hasn’t had any conversations along those lines with him. The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets on Monday night in a 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Saleh said Rodgers is currently going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery.

Spain’s women’s team is still in revolt one day before the new coach names her Nations League squad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players who won the Women’s World Cup for Spain are still in revolt one day before their new coach announces her first squad. Spain’s players renounced playing for their national team three weeks ago after former federation president Luis Rubiales refused to step down after kissing a player on the lips at the World Cup awards ceremony. He eventually resigned this week. The federation had already fired unpopular coach Jorge Vilda and replaced him with Spain’s first female coach for it senior women’s team. But the players have also asked for “structural changes.” The best the federation can say is talks are ongoing.

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been beset with problems on and off the field at the start of a Premier League season that is only four games old. The team has lost twice already and results and performances have been disappointing in a season when manager Erik ten Hag was expected to mount more of a challenge to defending champion Manchester City. The team will next face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Brighton beat United home and away last season and seems serene in comparison to the troubles at United despite its own upheaval over the past year after losing star players, its manager and a key executive.

NBA takes steps to try to ensure its star players appear in more games

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has taken steps to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year. The league’s board of governors has approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season. The new rules focus primarily on star players — someone who has been an All-Star or on the All-NBA team in any of the prior three seasons. Teams will have to manage their rosters to ensure that multiple available star players aren’t sitting out the same game to rest.

