AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Heat rip Bucks 130-117 in Game 1; Giannis, Herro injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points and the Miami Heat capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s early exit to beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 130-117 in an Eastern Conference playoff opener featuring two notable injuries. The top-seeded Bucks lost Antetokounmpo to a lower back bruise early in the second quarter. Miami’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand later in the period. No. 8 seed Miami had built a 68-55 halftime advantage before Herro’s departure and stayed ahead by shooting 59.5% from the floor. The Heat were 15 of 25 and the Bucks 11 of 45 from 3-point range.

Hachimura’s big 2nd half leads LA past Memphis in Game 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rui Hachimura had a career-best playoff scoring performance with 29 points, including 21 in the second half, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 in the opening game of their Western Conference playoff series. LeBron James had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Anthony Davis had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 31 points, while Desmond Bane scored 22. Ja Morant had 18 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injured right hand. Los Angeles wrested home-court advantage from the Grizzlies, who had the NBA’s best home record at 35-6. Game 2 is Wednesday.

Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down

BOSTON (AP) — World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut. To win, he may have to slow things down. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay isn’t like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time. No matter, he says. Breaking the tape is what’s important. Regardless of how long it takes. Kipchoge set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019. Boston has always rewarded smart tactics more than pure speed.

Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game and that he addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is Black. He says his heckler was white. The Kings say they are investigating the circumstances behind his ejection.

Leonard scores 38 to lead Clippers past Durant, Suns 115-110

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 in the opener of their Western Conference playoff series. Eric Gordon added 19 points and hit a late 3 that kept the Clippers ahead. Russell Westbrook shot just 3 of 19 from the floor for Los Angeles but made a pair of free throws with 17.7 seconds left for a three-point lead, then blocked Devin Booker’s layup attempt at the other end. Kevin Durant scored 27 points for the Suns, who lost for the first time with him on the floor.

Heat’s Tyler Herro breaks right hand in playoff opener

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. Herro later was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand.

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back. Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later. Antetokounmpo returned to the game briefly before leaving again. He had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

Warriors look to even series after losing opener to Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After four NBA titles and two more trips to the Finals in the past eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors aren’t about to get flustered by one loss in a best-of-seven series. The Sacramento Kings struck first in the first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors and have the lead in the series headed into Game 2 on Monday night. The Warriors haven’t fallen behind 2-0 in a playoff series since 2007 and feel confident they can rebound in Game 2 as long as they do a better job keeping the Kings off the offensive glass.

Cole tosses 2-hitter with 10 Ks as Yanks blank Twins 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series. Cole improved to 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it. It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston.

Yanks’ Stanton goes on 10-day IL with left hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was headed for an MRI to determine the severity of injury. He pulled up lame in Saturday’s game after he hit a two-run double off the left field wall in the seventh inning and called for a pinch runner. Stanton is batting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games this year, while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter. Infield prospect Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton’s spot.

